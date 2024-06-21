Harvest in Ukraine: where have you already started harvesting and how much have you threshed

Farmers of six regions have started harvesting early grain and leguminous crops. Harvesting is already underway in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

According to the ministry, a total of 48.3 thousand tons of grain of the new crop were threshed.

wheat-1.1 thousand tons with a yield of 22.0 c / ha;

barley-39.9 thousand tons with a yield of 29.8 C / ha;

peas - 7.3 thousand tons with a yield of 22.0 c/ha.

The leader among the regions in terms of yield is farmers of Vinnytsia region. They collect 30.5 centners per hectare. At the same time, agricultural producers of the Odessa region are leading in the largest threshing area of crops - 11.8 thousand hectares.

Harvest-2024: Odessa region is preparing to harvest