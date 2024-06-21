Harvest in Ukraine: where have you already started harvesting and how much have you threshed

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90196 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118489 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188618 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233040 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143064 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368931 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181716 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149616 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197905 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 578 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3984 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11528 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13182 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17212 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Harvest in Ukraine: where have you already started harvesting and how much have you threshed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66242 views

The leader among the regions in terms of yield is farmers of Vinnytsia region. They collect 30.5 centners per hectare. At the same time, agricultural producers of the Odessa region are leading in the largest threshing area of crops - 11.8 thousand hectares.

Farmers of six regions have started harvesting early grain and leguminous crops. Harvesting is already underway in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

According to the ministry, a total of 48.3 thousand tons of grain of the new crop were threshed.

  • wheat-1.1 thousand tons with a yield of 22.0 c / ha;
  • barley-39.9 thousand tons with a yield of 29.8 C / ha;
  • peas - 7.3 thousand tons with a yield of 22.0 c/ha.

The leader among the regions in terms of yield is farmers of Vinnytsia region. They collect 30.5 centners per hectare. At the same time, agricultural producers of the Odessa region are leading in the largest threshing area of crops - 11.8 thousand hectares.

Harvest-2024: Odessa region is preparing to harvest11.06.24, 09:04 • 80428 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyAgronomy news
