Harvest-2024: Odessa region is preparing to harvest

Farmers of the Odessa region are preparing for the beginning of the harvest-2024. the preparation of currents, grain cleaning complexes, harvesting and transport units is being completed. This was reported by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"As part of preventive fire prevention measures, grain fields are mowed, large massifs are divided into pens up to 50 hectares in size, and they are plowed.

We expect the harvest to be at the level of last year, when the region harvested 4 million tons of grain. According to forecasts, this year the yield of winter wheat is expected at the level of 35 centners/ha, winter barley - 34 centners/ha," the keeper writes.

He added that approximately at the end of this week, farmers of the Southern farms of the region will bring harvesting units to the barley fields.

