Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33393 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143303 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243275 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172716 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164273 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221807 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Sowing campaign completed in Ukraine: almost 13 million hectares of spring crops were sown

Sowing campaign completed in Ukraine: almost 13 million hectares of spring crops were sown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68713 views

According to the results of the spring sowing campaign, 7.2 million hectares of oilseeds and almost 5.6 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops were sown in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to the results of the spring sowing campaign, 7.2 million hectares of oilseeds and almost 5.6 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops were sown in the territory controlled by Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

In particular, farmers sowed more than 99% of the projected areas of spring cereals and legumes:

corn-3,928 thousand hectares (100.4% of the projected area);

barley-783 thousand hectares (95.7%);

wheat – 252.7 thousand hectares (102.6%);

oats – 163.7 thousand hectares (100.7%);

peas – 162.5 thousand hectares (101.6%);

buckwheat-100.8 thousand hectares (80.7%);

millet – 69.7 thousand hectares (81.8%).

Among oilseeds sown: sunflower-5,189. 8 thousand hectares (98%), soybeans-2,032. 3 thousand hectares (102%).

Sugar beet was sown on an area of 250.1 thousand hectares (97%).

Image

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy asked farmers about their plans for the 2024 sowing season: What and how much Ukrainian farmers will sow13.02.24, 18:16 • 35904 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyAgronomy news

