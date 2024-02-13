The Ministry of Agrarian Policy asked farmers about their plans for the 2024 sowing season: What and how much Ukrainian farmers will sow

In 2024, the area under soybeans and sugar beet is expected to increase and the area under corn to decrease. Analysts from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine asked farmers about their plans and preparations for the spring sowing campaign for the 2024 harvest. The results of these surveys are published by UNN , with a link to the website of the agrarian ministry.

According to a survey of farmers, 70% of respondents said they want to increase the area under soybeans. The Ministry estimates that the total soybean area will increase by 21% compared to 2023.

The priority will also be legumes, with the acreage under them expected to increase by 11%, and spring barley - by 7%. The agriculture ministry noted that the growing interest in barley may be due to the expansion of the geography of sea shipments. Spring wheat plantings are likely to grow by 2%.

In addition, farmers are interested in growing spring rapeseed. A significant part of the surveyed producers will plant rapeseed for the first time. According to forecasts, the area under this crop will increase by 24%.

As for sugar beet, 60% of those who sowed the crop last season are going to expand the area slightly, by 17% in Ukraine as a whole.

At the same time, corn acreage is likely to decrease by 9%. Sunflower acreage is also likely to decrease next season. However, the agency also notes that most farmers have not yet made a final decision on the area under this crop.

In general, in 2024, the area under spring crops may decrease by 0.5 mln hectares or 3.7% compared to last season