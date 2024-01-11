Ukrainian "grain corridor" has reached pre-war capacity - Navy spokesman

The Ukrainian Grain Corridor has already seen 500 ships and over 10 million tons of cargo. "The Grain Corridor has reached its pre-war capacity. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian "grain corridor" has reached its pre-war capacity.

The overwhelming majority of cargo is grain, which is in short supply in the so-called Global South. And as for its operation, it has actually reached its capacity before full-scale invasion. We've already crossed the line of 500 ships and more than 10 million tons of cargo - Pletenchuk said.

The spokesperson added that it is not worth saying that the "grain deal" is an alternative to the Ukrainian corridor, as the amount of cargo speaks for itself.

Pletenchuk also spoke about the problem of Russian sea mining.

"In fact, there is such a problem. We see that our Black Sea neighbors, NATO member states, are also trying to solve this problem. That is why they are now working to create a coalition for demining. We are carrying out demining as much as possible," the spokesman said.

In addition, Pletenchuk noted that Ukraine uses underwater drones to defuse mines in the sea.

During the five months of the Ukrainian grain corridor's operation, Ukraine exported 15 million tons of cargo.