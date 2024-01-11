Ukrainian "grain corridor" has reached pre-war capacity - Navy spokesman

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian "grain corridor" has reached pre-war capacity - Navy spokesman

Ukrainian "grain corridor" has reached pre-war capacity - Navy spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian grain corridor is restoring its pre-war capacity with more than 500 vessels and 10 million tons of cargo.

The Ukrainian Grain Corridor has already seen 500 ships and over 10 million tons of cargo. "The Grain Corridor has reached its pre-war capacity. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian "grain corridor" has reached its pre-war capacity.

The overwhelming majority of cargo is grain, which is in short supply in the so-called Global South. And as for its operation, it has actually reached its capacity before full-scale invasion. We've already crossed the line of 500 ships and more than 10 million tons of cargo

- Pletenchuk said.

The spokesperson added that it is not worth saying that the "grain deal" is an alternative to the Ukrainian corridor, as the amount of cargo speaks for itself.

Pletenchuk also spoke about the problem of Russian sea mining.

"In fact, there is such a problem. We see that our Black Sea neighbors, NATO member states, are also trying to solve this problem. That is why they are now working to create a coalition for demining. We are carrying out demining as much as possible," the spokesman said.

In addition, Pletenchuk noted that Ukraine uses underwater drones to defuse mines in the sea.

Recall

During the five months of the Ukrainian grain corridor's operation, Ukraine exported 15 million tons of cargo.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy

Contact us about advertising