Sowing season 2024: no drastic reduction in sown area expected, but there are questions about wheat quality

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102991 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130271 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130991 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172397 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169974 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177986 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Sowing season 2024: no drastic reduction in sown area expected, but there are questions about wheat quality

Sowing season 2024: no drastic reduction in sown area expected, but there are questions about wheat quality

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34733 views

Ukraine expects the planted area in 2024 to be similar to 2023, but is concerned about the lower quality of wheat.

Ukraine expects that the area under wheat in 2024 will be the same as last year,  with a slight decrease in the worst case scenario. However, there are concerns about the quality of wheat. This was stated by Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky to Reuters, according to UNN

Details 

"I don't expect any drastic changes in terms of planted areas. If the sown area decreases, it will be a very slight decrease," Solsky said in an interview, providing the first official forecast for the 2024 planting season.

For the 2023 harvest, Ukrainian farmers reportedly sowed 12.75 million hectares of spring crops, including 5.7 million hectares of various grains. In particular, 4 million hectares of corn, 5.3 million hectares of sunflower and 1.78 million hectares of soybeans. 

Solsky noted that last fall, farmers planted less winter wheat due to bad weather. 

"There will definitely be no increase in the total sown area. I admit that it will be reduced, and the question immediately arises: what will we sow? We have only three options - sunflower, soybeans and corn," the minister said.

According to him, farmers will try to increase soybean acreage, but the lack of quality soybean seeds could be a serious obstacle. He also noted that relatively low prices for sunflower seeds and mandatory crop rotation will not allow to increase the area under sunflower in the future.

In 2023, Ukraine harvested about 28.7 million tons of corn, threshing almost 91% of the planted area. Some corn still remains unharvested in the fields. 

According to Solsky, the lack of funds caused by the war and difficulties with exports forced farmers to save money and use lower quality wheat seeds.

He noted that winter wheat survived the winter without serious damage, but the quality of the future harvest remains unclear.

"There is one problem - it seems to me that our seeds are getting worse and worse. It seems to me that farmers are saving on winter wheat seeds... and (this) is one of the reasons for the worse quality of wheat," the minister said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyAgronomy news
reutersReuters
ukraineUkraine

