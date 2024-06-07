Turkey may transfer floating power plants to Odessa region: keeper tells details
Kyiv • UNN
The leadership of the Odessa region is negotiating with Turkey on the transfer of floating power plants to cover the electricity shortage. It is planned to place one vessel each in Izmail, Odessa and Yuzhny.
The leadership of the Odessa region is negotiating with Turkey on the transfer of floating power plants that will cover the electricity shortage. this was stated during a briefing by the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.
Details
We are working with the Turkish side, and the ministry is working. They have powerful vessels that produce 250 MW. There are those that run on diesel fuel and those that run on gas. We are studying the issue of three such vessels: one to Izmail, one to Odessa and one to Yuzhny. in Odessa, we will essentially close several districts of the city. Negotiations are currently underway for ships to enter, but they have the first question: "ensure security." We say: "You Are Turkey and there is security, but you are involved in all processes
In addition, a dialogue continues with ports regarding the installation of gas-piston generators. keeper also added that the region is facing serious tests related to the lack of electricity.
I not only prepare myself, I advise and prepare everyone for frequent and prolonged blackouts. You can see that the generation system is broken today, and we only have nuclear power left. Plus, two blocks were brought out for scheduled repairs. When they are launched, we will go from five hours a day with light, maybe up to ten hours. The import that we are given is also not enough. In the Odessa region, there is no generation inside at all, we are a transit region