Turkey may transfer floating power plants to Odessa region: keeper tells details

The leadership of the Odessa region is negotiating with Turkey on the transfer of floating power plants that will cover the electricity shortage. this was stated during a briefing by the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

We are working with the Turkish side, and the ministry is working. They have powerful vessels that produce 250 MW. There are those that run on diesel fuel and those that run on gas. We are studying the issue of three such vessels: one to Izmail, one to Odessa and one to Yuzhny. in Odessa, we will essentially close several districts of the city. Negotiations are currently underway for ships to enter, but they have the first question: "ensure security." We say: "You Are Turkey and there is security, but you are involved in all processes - declared the keeper.

In addition, a dialogue continues with ports regarding the installation of gas-piston generators. keeper also added that the region is facing serious tests related to the lack of electricity.