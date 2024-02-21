Military rehabilitation network is being developed in Odesa region

Several projects are being implemented in Odesa region to open rehabilitation centers for the military. This was announced on Channel 7 (Odesa) by the deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that the regional state administration is not a moderator in the issue of rehabilitation of the military.

There is a clinical military hospital subordinated to the Ministry of Defense that is responsible for these issues and provides appropriate referrals to certain medical institutions in Odesa region. But despite this, we have our own base for rehabilitation of the military - our departmental regional hospital for war veterans. It is on the basis of this institution that the Recovery program provides rehabilitation to the military - he said.

Last year, UAH 28 million was spent on the purchase of rehabilitation equipment, Kharlov continued. The equipment was delivered to the regional hospital for war veterans and to the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital.

In addition, according to Kharkiv, a project to open a new rehabilitation center in the city of Izmail on the basis of the Izmail Hospital will soon be implemented.

"We also have a wonderful building of a rehabilitation and sports dispensary in the city center. I hope that in April-May, the overhaul will be completed and a modern rehabilitation center will start operating there, primarily for our military," he said.

In addition to the military, children are also being rehabilitated in Odesa region.

"Today, there is a project to open a powerful modern rehabilitation center for children in Yuzhne. This is an old, frozen project that could not be brought to a logical conclusion. But thanks to our international partners, we will try to complete it," he said.

Despite the war, Odesa Oblast is rapidly developing its healthcare system. In February, the Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa Oblast opened an interventional radiology department after major repairs .

In January of this year, Odesa region received unique burn beds and consumables funded by philanthropists to help those who have suffered severe burns, often as a result of Russian attacks.

Earlier, Kiper reported that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa region is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Kiper has changed the heads of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center. And last fall, the community and the regional administration managed to win back the cancer center's chemotherapy buildings, which the regional council had transferred to private hands in 2022 for 49 years.

The prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings over the incident and promises to punish those responsible. The buildings of the cancer center have now been returned to municipal ownership, and cancer patients continue to receive free treatment there.