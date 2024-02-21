Military rehabilitation network is being developed in Odesa region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95150 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109911 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152624 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252533 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174619 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165802 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148398 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29696 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26011 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33043 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25884 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23100 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225387 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95150 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69097 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75604 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113350 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114228 views
Actual
Military rehabilitation network is being developed in Odesa region

Military rehabilitation network is being developed in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26915 views

Several rehabilitation projects are being implemented in Odesa Oblast to help servicemen and children recover from injuries sustained during the war.

Several projects are being implemented in Odesa region to open rehabilitation centers for the military. This was announced on Channel 7 (Odesa) by the deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that the regional state administration is not a moderator in the issue of rehabilitation of the military.

There is a clinical military hospital subordinated to the Ministry of Defense that is responsible for these issues and provides appropriate referrals to certain medical institutions in Odesa region. But despite this, we have our own base for rehabilitation of the military - our departmental regional hospital for war veterans. It is on the basis of this institution that the Recovery program provides rehabilitation to the military

- he said.

Last year, UAH 28 million was spent on the purchase of rehabilitation equipment, Kharlov continued. The equipment was delivered to the regional hospital for war veterans and to the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital.

In addition, according to Kharkiv, a project to open a new rehabilitation center in the city of Izmail on the basis of the Izmail Hospital will soon be implemented.

"We also have a wonderful building of a rehabilitation and sports dispensary in the city center. I hope that in April-May, the overhaul will be completed and a modern rehabilitation center will start operating there, primarily for our military," he said.

In addition to the military, children are also being rehabilitated in Odesa region.

"Today, there is a project to open a powerful modern rehabilitation center for children in Yuzhne. This is an old, frozen project that could not be brought to a logical conclusion. But thanks to our international partners, we will try to complete it," he said.

Despite the war, Odesa Oblast is rapidly developing its healthcare system. In February, the Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa Oblast opened an interventional radiology department after major repairs .  

 In January of this year, Odesa region received unique burn beds and consumables funded by philanthropists to help those who have suffered severe burns, often as a result of Russian attacks.

Earlier, Kiper reported that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa region is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Kiper has changed the heads of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center. And last fall, the community and the regional administration managed to win back the cancer center's chemotherapy buildings, which the regional council had transferred to private hands in 2022 for 49 years.

The prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings over the incident and promises to punish those responsible. The buildings of the cancer center have now been returned to municipal ownership, and cancer patients continue to receive free treatment there.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyUNN-Odesa
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
yuzhneYuzhne
izmailIzmail
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising