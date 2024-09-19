Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115573 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187904 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148130 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149616 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192856 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112291 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182296 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104939 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56945 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 43077 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 85039 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60385 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56736 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187904 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182296 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197826 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147368 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151116 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142170 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158729 views
Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20566 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 328 settlements in Ukraine. The names associated with Russian and Soviet narratives, including the names of Moscow figures and Soviet symbols, are being changed.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 327 settlements as part of decommunization, UNN reports , citing MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak. 

The Verkhovna Rada adopts a draft resolution on renaming cities. There were 281 votes in favor

- wrote Goncharenko.

He pointed out that Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, Pervomaisk were excluded from this resolution.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 327 settlements will be renamed. The names of settlements containing Russian and Soviet narratives or Russified names are being renamed.

Names dedicated to Moscow figures are being renamed: Pushkino, Michurin, Maxim Gorky, Kutuzovka, Suvorovo, Nekrasovo, etc.

Among the renaming proposals are many names associated with Soviet holidays or symbols. For example, these are May Day, Pershotravivka, Pervomaiske, Pershotravneve, Pershotravensk, Mayivka, etc.

Kyiv renames 7 streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders29.08.24, 17:12 • 25234 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
synelnykoveSynelnykove
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yuzhneYuzhne
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine
pavlohradPavlohrad

Contact us about advertising