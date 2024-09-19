Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 327 settlements as part of decommunization, UNN reports , citing MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Verkhovna Rada adopts a draft resolution on renaming cities. There were 281 votes in favor

- wrote Goncharenko.

He pointed out that Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, Pervomaisk were excluded from this resolution.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 327 settlements will be renamed. The names of settlements containing Russian and Soviet narratives or Russified names are being renamed.

Names dedicated to Moscow figures are being renamed: Pushkino, Michurin, Maxim Gorky, Kutuzovka, Suvorovo, Nekrasovo, etc.

Among the renaming proposals are many names associated with Soviet holidays or symbols. For example, these are May Day, Pershotravivka, Pervomaiske, Pershotravneve, Pershotravensk, Mayivka, etc.

