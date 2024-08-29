ukenru
Kyiv renames 7 streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders

Kyiv renames 7 streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders

Kyiv

 25236 views

The Kyiv City Council has decided to rename 7 streets and alleys as part of de-Russification. The new names honor the memory of Ukrainian military and public figures who defended Ukraine.

In Kyiv, as part of de-Russification and decommunization, 7 more streets and alleys have been renamed in honor of Ukraine's defenders. The corresponding decision was made by the Kyiv City Council on August 29, on the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the city council. 

The following city objects were reportedly renamed: 

  • Desnianskyi district: Veshenskyi lane was renamed in honor of Ukrainian military pilot, senior pilot, captain of the 40th Brigade, Hero of Ukraine Vyacheslav Radionov.
  • Podilskyi district: Dostoevsky lane was renamed in honor of Ukrainian poet, serviceman, junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (call sign “Dali”) Maksym Kryvtsov;
  • Nakhimova Street was renamed in honor of Ukrainian public and political figure, historian, veteran of the Azov Regiment Mykola Kravchenko. 
  • Darnytsia district: Kostiantyn Zaslonov Street was renamed in honor of Hennadii Afanasiev, a senior soldier of the 241st Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a participant in battles with Russian occupiers in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 
  • Holosiivskyi district: Strilkova Street was renamed in honor of Oleh Didushko, a soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine, a participant of the Revolution of Dignity. 
  • Svyatoshynskyi district: General Naumov Street was renamed in honor of the Hero of Ukraine, Major, commander of the 1st battalion of the separate special forces unit of the Azov National Guard, Oleh Mudrak.
  • Solomyansky district: Vuzivska street was renamed in honor of junior sergeant, commander of a combat vehicle - commander of the squad of the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Tokarev.

Street in Kyiv may be renamed in honor of fallen Jus pilot21.08.24, 13:53 • 40220 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

