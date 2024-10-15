Kiper told about the preparation of Odesa region for the heating season
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa Oblast has 100% prepared its boiler houses for the heating season. The process of switching boiler houses to alternative fuels with the support of international partners is underway.
Odesa region is ready for the start of the heating season. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.
The enemy is acting insidiously, and we don't know what the winter will be like. But I want to say that at the end of last season, we immediately started preparing for the current one. All boiler houses in the network are almost 100% ready to start the heating season. According to the forecast, the heating season will start by November 1
Kiper added that all systems at social facilities, housing, heating and water supply facilities were checked.
"We are taking a number of measures to be ready for any eventuality," he emphasized.
The process of converting boiler houses to alternative fuels is underway.
The cooperation includes Unicef, Hoverla and our other partners who work with us on a regular basis. They provide us with gas-piston units. Pivdenne, Chornomorsk and Odesa are working to provide themselves with gas piston units and have stability and peace of mind in this area. This is a long and lengthy process, but the President has made a bet on this, and so has the Cabinet of Ministers. We are looking at the most sensitive cities and engaging our partners to speed up the process and help them survive the winter