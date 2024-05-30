ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The company "Olsides", which went to war on the "OPP", could cause huge damage to the state

The company "Olsides", which went to war on the "OPP", could cause huge damage to the state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 258464 views

The actions of the company "Olsides Black Sea" could cause huge damage to the state due to the complication of the work of the "grain corridor".

The commercial structure "Olsides Black Sea "complained of huge losses due to the fact that it was banned from using the road of the strategic enterprise "Odessa Portside plant" and one of the berths of the Port of Yuzhny without permits. However, for some reason, the company is silent that its actions could have caused even greater damage to the state due to the complication of the "grain corridor", writes UNN.

It should be noted that opz is an explosion-and fire-hazardous facility and specializes in the production of ammonia, urea, etc. With the beginning of a full-scale war, the plant converted part of its own capacity in order to take part in the grain initiative and concluded a number of agreements with traders.

Since OPP is a high-security enterprise, Olsides Black Sea had to conclude a contract with it for the use of the specified road . However, she did not do this and tried to use it without permission to access the Pier No. 1 of the Port of Yuzhny and load ships with vegetable oil.

By such actions, Olsidz actually disrupted the loading of counterparty vessels of the Odessa Portside plant, which also negatively affected the operation of the grain corridor.

Participation in the grain transaction is now the only source of income for the Odessa Portside plant, which allows the strategic enterprise to maintain unique equipment.

It should be added that the specified road, which Olsidz tried to use without permission, is intended for emergency evacuation of "opz" employees, in case of a threat or emergency situations, especially in wartime.

Therefore, if the attempts of the company "Olsides Black Sea" to go to the pier without permission on the road "opz" were not stopped, huge losses from this would be incurred not only by the strategic enterprise, but also by the state due to the failure of the"grain corridor".

Strange investors and exports through third countries: what is hidden by the company Alcides Black Sea, which waged war on the Odesa Port Plant29.05.24, 08:39 • 173206 views

Recall

Olsides Black Sea Company received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian seaports administration to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the Berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued The Strategic Enterprise.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
yuzhneYuzhne
ukraineUkraine

