The commercial structure "Olsides Black Sea "complained of huge losses due to the fact that it was banned from using the road of the strategic enterprise "Odessa Portside plant" and one of the berths of the Port of Yuzhny without permits. However, for some reason, the company is silent that its actions could have caused even greater damage to the state due to the complication of the "grain corridor", writes UNN.

It should be noted that opz is an explosion-and fire-hazardous facility and specializes in the production of ammonia, urea, etc. With the beginning of a full-scale war, the plant converted part of its own capacity in order to take part in the grain initiative and concluded a number of agreements with traders.

Since OPP is a high-security enterprise, Olsides Black Sea had to conclude a contract with it for the use of the specified road . However, she did not do this and tried to use it without permission to access the Pier No. 1 of the Port of Yuzhny and load ships with vegetable oil.

By such actions, Olsidz actually disrupted the loading of counterparty vessels of the Odessa Portside plant, which also negatively affected the operation of the grain corridor.

Participation in the grain transaction is now the only source of income for the Odessa Portside plant, which allows the strategic enterprise to maintain unique equipment.

It should be added that the specified road, which Olsidz tried to use without permission, is intended for emergency evacuation of "opz" employees, in case of a threat or emergency situations, especially in wartime.

Therefore, if the attempts of the company "Olsides Black Sea" to go to the pier without permission on the road "opz" were not stopped, huge losses from this would be incurred not only by the strategic enterprise, but also by the state due to the failure of the"grain corridor".

Olsides Black Sea Company received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian seaports administration to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the Berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued The Strategic Enterprise.