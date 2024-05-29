ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34256 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100023 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143365 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148075 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164283 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109721 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32287 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45614 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80113 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221181 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 34256 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23651 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29237 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109721 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112399 views
Actual
Strange investors and exports through third countries: what is hidden by the company Alcides Black Sea, which waged war on the Odesa Port Plant

Strange investors and exports through third countries: what is hidden by the company Alcides Black Sea, which waged war on the Odesa Port Plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 173205 views

“Alseeds Black Sea, a company with a complex ownership structure, is illegally trying to use the road and berth of the strategic Odesa Port Plant.

The company "Alcides Black Sea", which is illegally trying to use the road of the strategic enterprise "Odesa Port Plant" and one of the berths of the port of Pivdennyi, loudly declares that it is a virtuous company and allegedly does a lot for the victory of Ukraine. However, some facts make us doubt the sincerity of these words, UNN writes.

The history of Alsids under other names dates back to the 90s. However, the group of companies began to take shape in its current form in 2010, when a conflict broke out between the shareholders and each of them went their separate ways.

The group has a complex ownership structure that includes Luxembourg and Swiss companies. But it all boils down to two key players, who are Ukrainian businessman Vyacheslav Petryshche and Swiss citizen Vrins Cornelis Martinus Peter.

We'll come back to the confusing ownership structure, but the presence of companies registered in other countries gives Alsids the opportunity to constantly boast that they attract foreign investment.

However, this did not affect the integrity of some of the group's companies. In 2017, Allseeds Black Sea was sued for UAH 24.5 million in debt to a sunflower seed supplier.

Coincidentally or not, the following year, the Dutch business development bank FMO and the Ukrainian investment fund  Diligent Capital Partners bought out 16% of Alsids shares through a Luxembourg company.

There is no reliable information on how much the deal cost and how much money the investors provided.

FMO's website states that the bank invests in the economies of 85 countries, and the map of cooperation clearly shows that it operates in Belarus. Of course, it is good that it is not in Russia. In the third year of full-scale Russian aggression, it is a bit strange to operate in a country that, along with Iran and North Korea, is Russia's most loyal ally.

Image

There are also some questions about the Diligent Capital Partners fund. It is not possible to draw up a complete picture of its activities. Judging by the few posts on its website, the fund is most pleased that its representatives are members of the supervisory boards of various companies.

In view of this, we can cautiously assume that the fund is a kind of screen to demonstrate a certain respectability of Alsids in the eyes of Western investors. After all, there are questions about the activities of the group's companies, including in the West.

For example, in 2020, according to media reports, Alsids Black Sea was on the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine. In total, the Ukrainian budget lost $1.2 billion from such transactions that year, and the companies involved in such activities also received a VAT refund from Ukraine.

In 2019, Alsids Black Sea was involved in a criminal proceeding on tax minimization in the purchase of sunflower. And in September last year, it was searched by the BES and the SBU.

Such unattractive pages of the business biography should raise questions among current and potential investors. Therefore, Allied Black Sea needs to publicly show feigned integrity with a patriotic bias.

Context

Alsids Black Sea received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Pivdennyi port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, via the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant and is intended for evacuation in case of emergency.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft Infrastructure Use Agreement to Alsys Black Sea. However, instead of resolving all issues, the commercial entity filed a lawsuit against the strategic enterprise.

We are open to cooperation, but our opponents are disrupting the work of the grain corridor and jeopardizing the country's defense capability - Odesa Port Plant24.05.24, 09:14 • 267551 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublications
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
liuksemburhLuxembourg
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising