We are open to cooperation, but our opponents are disrupting the work of the grain corridor and jeopardizing the country's defense capability - Odesa Port Plant

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55816 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102577 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145729 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173242 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164662 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223615 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47414 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59380 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98539 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38816 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31787 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235817 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222751 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55816 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38816 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112077 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113036 views
Actual
We are open to cooperation, but our opponents are disrupting the work of the grain corridor and jeopardizing the country's defense capability - Odesa Port Plant

We are open to cooperation, but our opponents are disrupting the work of the grain corridor and jeopardizing the country's defense capability - Odesa Port Plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 267552 views

Illegal shipment of vegetable oil at berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port in Odesa, and the completely destroyed road of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant are the consequences of the “violent” activities of the little-known scandalous commercial structure Alcides Black Sea.

Illegal shipment of vegetable oil at berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port in Odesa, and the completely destroyed road of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant are the consequences of the “violent” activities of the little-known scandalous commercial structure Alcides Black Sea.

Yuriy Kovalsky, acting chairman of the board of Odesa Port Plant JSC, explained why this company does not want to conduct civilized business, jeopardizes the normal functioning of the grain corridor, and its illegal activities are actually covered by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority in an exclusive interview with UNN.

- To begin with, we have a question to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority regarding the legality of issuing a permit to Alseeds Black Sea to conduct its business activities at berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port. After all, this berth cannot be used for loading ships with vegetable oil.

We cannot understand the motives of the USPA in issuing this permit. However, on May 10, without any approval from us, the Alseeds trucks headed to the berth via a road that is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant. The story repeated itself on May 17.

Did you have any negotiations with Allied Black Sea to stop their illegal activities?

- All this time we have been trying to coordinate our positions with this company and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to reach a compromise. In fact, there are no problems: we need to define an algorithm of interaction and sign the relevant documents on the use of the road.

Moreover, even after May 17, we remained open to cooperation and on May 21 sent Alsys a draft agreement on the use of our infrastructure, but received no response. On May 22, another round of negotiations was supposed to take place, but it was unexpectedly canceled.

As participants in the grain corridor, we are well aware of the importance of its smooth functioning, and therefore we are interested in the most fruitful cooperation with companies that export agricultural products, as this is a source of budget revenues and support for the country's defense capability.

Image

Let's get back to the road. Why has it become a bone of contention in your business relationship with Alsace Black Sea?

- Odesa Port Plant is a strategic critical infrastructure enterprise. And this is not just a section of an ordinary road, it is intended for, among other things, emergency evacuation measures in the event of a threat or occurrence of emergencies and accidents of various kinds.

In this regard, JSC OPP entered into a number of agreements with traders who joined the grain initiative, including for the use of the road owned by JSC OPP and passing through the territory of the port plant to the berths of the SE USPA. This made it possible to have a complete list of vehicles at the restricted enterprise for the period of military operations, to carry out proper inspection of vehicles entering the territory of JSC OPP, to prevent unauthorized persons from entering the territory of the restricted enterprise, and to eliminate any risks of unauthorized entry into the territory of the plant by unauthorized persons in order to ensure security at the enterprise.

This means that the use of the said section of the road requires additional conditions to be agreed upon.

You mentioned that OPP joined the grain initiative. Do other companies you cooperate with also face problems, or is it only Allseeds Black Sea that doesn't want to do business in a civilized manner?

- Indeed, Odesa Port Plant has repurposed some of its facilities to join the grain corridor. This became known to agricultural producers and traders, who realized that an additional transshipment point for grain products for export had appeared. And we have no problems with them.

As part of the  agreements we have with traders, we have a complete list of vehicles that enter our territory. The traders were sympathetic to this, because we are a secure facility, and therefore we have every right to inspect vehicles to prevent unauthorized persons from entering the territory of the OPP. 

In fact, we wanted to resolve the issue of using our infrastructure in the same civilized manner with Allseeds Black Sea. However, instead of acting within the legal framework, this company chose to make blanket accusations against us.

A commercial structure destroyed the road of a strategic enterprise23.05.24, 15:03 • 15612 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublications
odeskyi-portPort of Odesa
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising