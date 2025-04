We are open to cooperation, but our opponents are disrupting the work of the grain corridor and jeopardizing the country's defense capability - Odesa Port Plant

Illegal shipment of vegetable oil at berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port in Odesa, and the completely destroyed road of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant are the consequences of the “violent” activities of the little-known scandalous commercial structure Alcides Black Sea.