As a result of the Russian rocket attack on the port of Odessa, two civilians were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were wounded by shrapnel from a Russian ballistic missile with cluster munitions fired at the port infrastructure of Odessa in the evening.
In the evening, the enemy attacked Odessa. Previously, a ballistic missile with cluster munition. The target of Russian terrorists was the portside infrastructure. This was announced by the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.
Details
Two people received shrapnel wounds: a 28-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man. Now they are hospitalized in a moderate condition. They are provided with all the necessary medical care.
