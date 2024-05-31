In Odessa, an explosion occurred: the invaders probably hit the Iskander

The explosion occurred in Odessa against the background of an air alert and the threat of the use of ballistic weapons by the invaders, reports UNN.

"An explosion is heard in the city!"- said the mayor of Odessa Gennady Trukhanov.

According to monitoring Telegram channels, previously, the enemy used an Iskander-M missile from the occupied Crimea on Odessa. This information has not yet been confirmed.

Previously

The Air Force warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where an Air Alert has been issued.

An Air Alert was issued in Odessa and a number of other regions.

The head of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper urged residents to stay in shelters until lights out.

"Odessa region, stay in shelters until the Air Alert ends," the keeper said.