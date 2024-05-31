ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Odessa, an explosion occurred: the invaders probably hit the Iskander

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74230 views

An explosion occurred in Odessa amid the announcement of an air alert and the threat of ballistic missile strikes by the Russian occupiers.

The explosion occurred in Odessa against the background of an air alert and the threat of the use of ballistic weapons by the invaders, reports UNN.

"An explosion is heard in the city!"- said the mayor of Odessa Gennady Trukhanov.

According to monitoring Telegram channels, previously, the enemy used an Iskander-M missile from the occupied Crimea on Odessa. This information has not yet been confirmed.

Previously

The Air Force warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where an Air Alert has been issued.

An Air Alert was issued in Odessa and a number of other regions.

The head of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper urged residents to stay in shelters until lights out.

"Odessa region, stay in shelters until the Air Alert ends," the keeper said.

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
krymCrimea
odesaOdesa

