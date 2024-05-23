The company "Allseeds Black Sea" destroyed the road with its trucks, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise "Odesa Port Plant". Despite the fact that this commercial structure did not have the right to let its freight transport use this road, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Odesa Port Plant, the commercial structure tried to use this expensive road to transport vegetable oil to the berths of the Pivdennyi port. However, Allseeds Black Sea failed to provide the required package of documents and failed to resolve fundamental issues with the OPP and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

On May 10, the company unauthorizedly allowed freight transport to berth No. 1. After that, Alsids decided to allegedly return to the legal field. A working meeting was even held to discuss an algorithm for resolving the problematic issues.

However, on May 17, history repeated itself, and a commercial entity again unauthorizedly drove its vehicles on the road of a strategic enterprise. As a result of such actions, the road was significantly damaged.

But even after that, Odesa Port Plant tried to resolve the issue in a civilized manner and on May 21, 2024, sent a draft Agreement on the Use of Infrastructure to Alcides Black Sea LLC. However, it has not received any response so far.

The OPP emphasizes that this section of the road is located in the sanitary protection zone of this strategic enterprise, is not a public road and is intended for emergency evacuation in case of threat or occurrence of emergencies and accidents of various kinds.

That is, its use requires appropriate approvals under the current legislation. Other traders who use the road, including those within the grain corridor, are satisfied with such conditions. But Allseeds Black Sea decided to go the other way.

Optional

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority illegally issued a permit to the commercial structure Allseeds Black Sea to use berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port in Odesa.

This berth No. 1, to which the road leads, is not intended for loading vegetable oil. And, according to UNN, it can only be used by state-owned enterprises.

Yesterday, on May 22, Alcides Black Sea organized an illegal blocking of the road leading to berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port.