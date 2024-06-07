ukenru
Complex ownership structure and problems with the tax service: what is known about the company that made a scandal for the road in the Odessa region

Complex ownership structure and problems with the tax service: what is known about the company that made a scandal for the road in the Odessa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 318892 views

What is known about the company "Alcides Black Sea", which got into a scandal due to the fact that it tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of "OPP".

Recently, a scandal broke out in the Odessa region due to the fact that the company "Olsides Black Sea" tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise "Odessa Portside plant". UNN investigated what happened and what is known about the offending company.

The company tried to use this road to transport vegetable oil to the berths of the Yuzhny port. However, Olsidz did not provide the necessary package of documents and did not resolve this issue with OPP.

So, on May 10, Olsidz arbitrarily allowed cargo transport to berth No. 1. after that, a working meeting was held, where the algorithm for resolving problematic issues was discussed. however, on May 17, history repeated itself, and the commercial structure again illegally allowed its transport on the road of the strategic enterprise. As a result of such actions, the road was significantly damaged.

However, the Odessa Portside plant hopes to resolve the issue in a civilized manner and sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsidz on May 21. However, it is still waiting for documents.

OPP noted that the specified road section is located in the sanitary protection zone of this strategic enterprise, is not a public road and is intended for the evacuation of employees.   

As it turned out, Alcides Black Sea has long had a mixed reputation in the market. The company's history under other names dates back to the 90s. But in its modern form, the group of companies began to form in 2010, when there was a conflict between the shareholders and each of them went their own way.

Image

The group has a complex ownership structure that includes Luxembourg and Swiss companies. But it all comes down to two key players-Ukrainian businessman Vyacheslav Petrishche Tand Swiss citizen Vrins Cornelis Martinus Peter

According to media reports, the company has a complex ownership structure, which includes foreigners, for a reason. In 2020, Alcides Black Sea was included in the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine. In general, that year the budget of Ukraine did not receive доларів 1.2 billion from such operations, and companies that were engaged in such activities also received VAT refunds from Ukraine.

But that's not all the tax issues that Alcides Black Sea had. In particular, the Company appeared in criminal proceedings on minimizing taxes when purchasing sunflower seeds.

The specified commercial structure does not differ in the integrity of the game in the market and compliance with business rules. in 2020, Olsids got into an unpleasant story with an attempt to export sunflower oil that did not belong to it from the UPSS terminal in the Mykolaiv region. The oil allegedly belonged to The Snapper company and was under arrest. UPS openly stated that this is an undisguised attempt of raiding with the participation of law enforcement officers, and its reason is banal that Olsides does not have enough of its own products for transshipment. Olsides made excuses that they were simply taking part in the execution of the court's decision, but the market did not really believe in such an excuse.

In addition, the company was involved in another high-profile scandal. Olsides was suspected of diluting sunflower oil with chicken fat to reduce the cost of production.

In September 2023, BEB and the SBU conducted searches at the Allseeds terminal in Yuzhny port as part of an audit of counterparties with whom the company worked . During these searches, representatives of Olsidz decided not to provide the documents that the law enforcement officers came for, but instead began to declare that their work was being blocked.

Therefore, it seems that it is common for Olsides Black Sea to ignore the civilized laws of business, and unauthorized driving on the opz road is just another attempt to push their interests and circumvent the law.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
yuzhneYuzhne
liuksemburhLuxembourg
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

