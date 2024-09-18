New draft law on renaming cities submitted to the Rada

A new draft resolution on renaming cities, No. 12043 of September 18, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. As I wrote, it was decided to remove several cities, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, Pervomaisk," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

"As a compromise, 5 settlements were excluded from the resolution, for which a separate document will be registered and voted on in October," MP Iryna Gerashchenko added in Telegram.

According to the explanatory note, it is proposed to rename : 4 districts, 10 cities, 56 towns, and 262 villages.

