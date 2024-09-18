New draft law on renaming cities submitted to the Rada

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108722 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112767 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182792 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145714 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147959 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104863 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 49720 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 37866 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 66744 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 38585 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 34441 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195604 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146067 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145633 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150040 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141190 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157826 views
New draft law on renaming cities submitted to the Rada

New draft law on renaming cities submitted to the Rada

 • 18348 views

A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It was decided to remove several settlements from it, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk.

A new draft resolution on renaming cities, No. 12043 of September 18, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. As I wrote, it was decided to remove several cities, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, Pervomaisk," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

"As a compromise, 5 settlements were excluded from the resolution, for which a separate document will be registered and voted on in October," MP Iryna Gerashchenko added in Telegram.

According to the explanatory note, it is proposed to rename : 4 districts, 10 cities, 56 towns, and 262 villages.

Rada fails to vote for de-Russification of 333 geographical names

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
synelnykoveSynelnykove
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yuzhneYuzhne
pavlohradPavlohrad

Contact us about advertising