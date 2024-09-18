Rada fails to vote for de-Russification of 333 geographical names

Today, on September 18, MPs failed to vote for the resolution "On renaming certain settlements and districts" (No. 11188 ). After that, the MPs began to block the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, and then went to the conciliation board . This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

The Rada failed to adopt a resolution on renaming certain settlements and districts. The rostrum is now being blocked - wrote Goncharenko.

According to him, the MPs demanded to convene a conciliation council.

A little later, he said that the MPs had already gone to the conciliation council.

The resolution refers to renaming 333 imperial and Soviet geographical names of distortion. According to the proposals: Novopskovsk will become Aidar; Sinelnykove, a town named after a Russian general, will become Ridnopillia; Yuzhnoukrainsk will receive the Cossack name Gard; and the village of Dekabristov will become Myrny.