In the center of Paris, the daughter of the head of the Paymium crypto platform resisted masked attackers

The attackers tried to kidnap the woman, with the expectation of seizing her father's wealth.

A dramatic scene took place in the center of Paris in broad daylight: three masked attackers intended to kidnap a woman and drag her into a van. The victim turned out to be the daughter of Pierre Noize, president and co-founder of the cryptocurrency company Paymium, an innovative company providing bitcoin services, founded in 2011.

The attempted kidnapping took place at 8:20 a.m. last Tuesday on Pacha Street, in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital. Several shots taken by passers-by and local residents show a woman screaming for help and defending herself from the attackers.

The young woman managed to snatch a pistol from one of the kidnappers and throw it away. Thanks to passers-by who rushed to help (for example, a local resident threw a fire extinguisher at the attackers), and the woman's fierce defense, the attackers were given serious resistance. In the end, the men in hoodies were forced to quickly leave the scene.

Pierre Noize's daughter was traveling with a child at the time of the incident. The family was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The criminals left in their van, and the car was later found nearby, a few blocks from the scene. However, no traces of the criminals were found, the media write. The Paris police have launched an investigation.

The history of Paymium, a French player in the cryptocurrency market, began in 2011 under the name "Bitcoin-Central". The company was founded by Pierre Noize. At the time of its creation, Paymium's offer was unique for the time - the company offered to exchange its bitcoins for euros and vice versa.

In 2018, Paymium raised 1.5 million euros through an initial coin offering (ICO), which allowed users to buy tokens that give them advantages on the platform.

In 2018, Paymium launched Blockchain.io, a sister platform dedicated to other cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin.

Today, Paymium is still operating, but it has not experienced the same growth as its competitors - Coinhouse, with 500,000 users, or Binance with its 250 million users.

According to Corriere della Sera, the French authorities are concerned about a "disturbing trend of targeted crimes" against individuals associated with the world of cryptocurrencies.

