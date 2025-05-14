$41.500.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the center of Paris, the daughter of the head of the Paymium crypto platform resisted masked attackers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

In Paris, an attack was carried out on the daughter of the head of the Paymium crypto platform. The attackers wanted to kidnap the woman in order to seize her father's fortune, but met with desperate resistance.

In the center of Paris, the daughter of the head of the Paymium crypto platform resisted masked attackers

The attackers tried to kidnap the woman, with the expectation of seizing her father's wealth.

UNN reports with reference to AFP, Maddyness and Corriere della Sera.

Details

A dramatic scene took place in the center of Paris in broad daylight: three masked attackers intended to kidnap a woman and drag her into a van. The victim turned out to be the daughter of Pierre Noize, president and co-founder of the cryptocurrency company Paymium, an innovative company providing bitcoin services, founded in 2011.

The attempted kidnapping took place at 8:20 a.m. last Tuesday on Pacha Street, in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital. Several shots taken by passers-by and local residents show a woman screaming for help and defending herself from the attackers.

The young woman managed to snatch a pistol from one of the kidnappers and throw it away. Thanks to passers-by who rushed to help (for example, a local resident threw a fire extinguisher at the attackers), and the woman's fierce defense, the attackers were given serious resistance. In the end, the men in hoodies were forced to quickly leave the scene.

Pierre Noize's daughter was traveling with a child at the time of the incident. The family was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The criminals left in their van, and the car was later found nearby, a few blocks from the scene. However, no traces of the criminals were found, the media write. The Paris police have launched an investigation.

Reference

The history of Paymium, a French player in the cryptocurrency market, began in 2011 under the name "Bitcoin-Central". The company was founded by Pierre Noize. At the time of its creation, Paymium's offer was unique for the time - the company offered to exchange its bitcoins for euros and vice versa.

In 2018, Paymium raised 1.5 million euros through an initial coin offering (ICO), which allowed users to buy tokens that give them advantages on the platform.

In 2018, Paymium launched Blockchain.io, a sister platform dedicated to other cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin.

Today, Paymium is still operating, but it has not experienced the same growth as its competitors - Coinhouse, with 500,000 users, or Binance with its 250 million users.

Supplement

According to Corriere della Sera, the French authorities are concerned about a "disturbing trend of targeted crimes" against individuals associated with the world of cryptocurrencies.

Let us remind you

The price of bitcoin (BTC) "jumped" to almost 105 thousand dollars per coin. This is another confirmation that cryptocurrency has long been perceived as a "speculative asset", - explained in an exclusive comment to UNN fintech expert and co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka.

Most Ukrainians support the legalization of cryptocurrencies, but do not expect quick popularity, - a survey conducted by UNN.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
Bitcoin
Paris
France
