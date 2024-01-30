Theft of flowers from the Esplanade of Memory in Yuzhne: police are looking for a woman who regularly took flowers from fallen Heroes

In Odesa region, police are investigating the theft of flowers from the Esplanade in memory of fallen heroes in the town of Yuzhne. The fact of the theft was discovered by relatives of the fallen Heroes, who asked law enforcement officers to find out where the flowers were going. It is noted that they are looking for a woman. This was reported by in the communication department of the Odesa regional police, UNN reports.

The mother of one of the fallen soldiers reported the disappearance of the fresh flowers to law enforcement. The police immediately went to the scene, interviewed the townspeople and reviewed the CCTV footage. From the footage, law enforcement officers found that the woman had taken the flowers from Victory Square and left in an unknown direction. - the police said.

Details

It is noted that the police are already checking flower markets, shops and places of spontaneous trade to identify the citizen who took the flowers.

Based on the results of the inspection and after the woman's identification, the issue of legal qualification of her unlawful actions and bringing her to the statutory liability will be decided.

Context

A video showing a woman stealing flowers from banners in honor of fallen soldiers in the town of Yuzhne has gone viral.

According to volunteers from the Unbreakable headquarters, who have access to the memorial's CCTV cameras, the woman comes to the Esplanade of Memory regularly. She picks fresh flowers and, according to the volunteers, "most likely sells them later.