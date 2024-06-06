The company "Olsides Black Sea", which illegally tries to use the road of the" Odessa Portside plant", has repeatedly become the object of scandals. In the last year alone, the company has stated at least three times that its work is being blocked, writes UNN.

In May 2023, Alcides Black Sea did not like the way quotas for participation in the grain corridor were divided.The company loudly stated that its work was blocked and "not allowed to work." To attract more attention, representatives of Olsids even held a press conference in Kiev, where they assured that "they are being ignored".

In September 2023, BEB and the SBU raided the Allseeds terminal in Yuzhny port as part of an audit of the counterparties with whom the company worked. During these searches, the company decided not to provide the documents that law enforcement officers came for, but instead began to claim that their work was being blocked.

Recently, the company "Olsides Black Sea" again began to promote the story of blocking work, as its trucks were not allowed to drive without issuing permits on the road of a strategic enterprise. Instead of resolving all the issues in a civilized manner, Olsides even tried to frighten with the "terrible consequences" of such a ban, but this did not work either.

So, instead of working according to the principles of the civilized world, Alcides Black Sea chooses to create noise, accuse everyone of "blocking" their work and try to scare them.

It is not surprising that "Olsides Black Sea" has a reputation in the market as a company that spits on the laws of civilized business. In particular, the company was included in the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine . Also in 2019, the company "Olsides Black Sea" appeared in criminal proceedings on minimizing taxes on the purchase of sunflower seeds.

It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to take out someone else's oil to their terminal

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to "Olsides Black Sea". However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued the strategic enterprise.