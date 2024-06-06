One scenario for all cases: it is not the first time that "Olsides" has complained about the blocking of its work

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

One scenario for all cases: it is not the first time that "Olsides" has complained about the blocking of its work

One scenario for all cases: it is not the first time that "Olsides" has complained about the blocking of its work

Kyiv  •  UNN

"Olsides Black Sea" has said at least three times in the past year alone that its work is being blocked.

The company "Olsides Black Sea", which illegally tries to use the road of the" Odessa Portside plant", has repeatedly become the object of scandals. In the last year alone, the company has stated at least three times that its work is being blocked, writes UNN.

In May 2023, Alcides Black Sea did not like the way quotas for participation in the grain corridor were divided.The company loudly stated that its work was blocked and "not allowed to work." To attract more attention, representatives of Olsids even held a press conference in Kiev, where they assured that "they are being ignored".

In September 2023, BEB and the SBU raided the Allseeds terminal in Yuzhny port as part of an audit of the counterparties with whom the company worked. During these searches, the company decided not to provide the documents that law enforcement officers came for, but instead began to claim that their work was being blocked.

Recently, the company "Olsides Black Sea" again began to promote the story of blocking work, as its trucks were not allowed to drive without issuing permits on the road of a strategic enterprise. Instead of resolving all the issues in a civilized manner, Olsides even tried to frighten with the "terrible consequences"  of such a ban, but this did not work either.

So, instead of working according to the principles of the civilized world, Alcides Black Sea chooses to create noise, accuse everyone of "blocking" their work and try to scare them.

It is not surprising that "Olsides Black Sea" has a reputation in the market as a company that spits on the laws of civilized business. In particular, the company was included in the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine . Also in 2019, the company "Olsides Black Sea" appeared in criminal proceedings on minimizing taxes on the purchase of sunflower seeds.

It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to take out someone else's oil to their terminal03.06.24, 11:39 • 147364 views

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to "Olsides Black Sea". However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued the strategic enterprise. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

