It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to take out someone else's oil to their terminal

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79414 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140562 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145605 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240300 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172100 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163809 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111066 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39702 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58361 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106932 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58908 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240302 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220089 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206586 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232644 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219760 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12696 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19816 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106932 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111066 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158622 views
It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to take out someone else's oil to their terminal

It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to take out someone else's oil to their terminal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 147364 views

It is not the first time that Allseeds spits on the rules of civilized business - they tried to export someone else's oil to their terminal.

The attempt of the company "Allseeds Black Sea" to illegally use the road of the strategic enterprise" Odessa Portside plant "is not the first time that the Companies of the group "Allseeds" spit on the laws of civilized business and dishonestly behave towards other market participants, writes UNN.

Companies that have been engaged in the production and export of sunflower oil for years are concerned about their reputation and maintaining normal relations not only with their business partners, but also with other market participants. But, apparently, in this case we are clearly not talking about "Allseeds".

In 2020, Allseeds got into an unpleasant story with an attempt to export sunflower oil, which did not belong to it, from the UPSs terminal in the Mykolaiv region. This was preceded by three searches at the terminal, during which law enforcement officers found more than three thousand tons of sunflower oil. People in uniform claimedthat the oil allegedly belonged to The Snapper company and is under arrest by a court decision.

Although, the management of the terminal convinced that the oil worth more than two million dollars belongs to a completely different company.

Loud scandal with counterfeit sunflower oil – what does the Olsidz group of companies have to do with it03.06.24, 09:22 • 120744 views

But the most interesting thing in this story is that it was Allseeds trucks that came to take out the allegedly arrested oil. After that, UPS openly stated that this is an undisguised attempt of raiding with the participation of law enforcement officers, and its reason is banal that Allseeds does not have enough of its own products for transshipment.

In "Allseeds" justified that they simply take part in the execution of the court's decision, and sunflower oil must be transported to their terminal in accordance with the contract with an authorized company.

However, for some reason, market participants did not appreciate such "nobility" of Allseeds. Businessmen and representatives of most Ukrainian terminals almost unanimously stated that instead of showing corporate solidarity and not finishing off their colleagues, at least they took advantage of the situation for their own benefit.

Recall

In 2020, according to media reports, Allseeds Black Sea was included in the list of Ukrainian companies that carried out export operations through Swiss intermediaries and thus avoided paying income tax in Ukraine. In general, that year the budget of Ukraine did not receive доларів 1.2 billion from such operations, and companies that were engaged in such activities also received VAT refunds from Ukraine.

In 2019, the company "Allseeds Black Sea" appeared in criminal proceedings on minimizing taxes on the purchase of sunflower seeds. And in September last year BEB and the SBU came to her with searches.

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian seaports administration to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Allseeds Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure sued the strategic enterprise.

The company "Olsides", which went to war on the "OPP", could cause huge damage to the state30.05.24, 09:38 • 258463 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyPublications
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv

