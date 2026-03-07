An unexploded warhead of an enemy UAV was found in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

In the forest of Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, police discovered an unexploded warhead of an enemy drone. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The munition is located in a forest park area near the village of Lisnyky. Currently, law enforcement officers have restricted access to the specified territory and blocked traffic on the Dnipro highway.

An investigative and operational group of the territorial unit, patrol police officers, and explosives experts from the capital's police are working at the scene and will detonate the shell on site.

The explosion, which will be heard in the capital in the near future, poses no threat whatsoever - law enforcement officers warned.

