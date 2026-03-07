An unexploded warhead of an enemy UAV was found in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 10183 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
12:32 PM • 19741 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 17553 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 20053 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 40203 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 53303 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 60314 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44101 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 80278 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30073 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.7m/s
68%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 13358 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 14606 views
Qatar Airways announced several flights to Doha despite closed airspace11:06 AM • 5156 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 10309 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 6640 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 44216 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 51175 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 80278 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 49600 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 57368 views
Actual people
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kharkiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 6706 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 10347 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 14648 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 20785 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 21013 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

An unexploded warhead of an enemy UAV was found in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Police found an unexploded ordnance in the forest near the village of Lisnyky. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians will conduct a controlled detonation of the shell at the site of discovery.

An unexploded warhead of an enemy UAV was found in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

In the forest of Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, police discovered an unexploded warhead of an enemy drone. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The munition is located in a forest park area near the village of Lisnyky. Currently, law enforcement officers have restricted access to the specified territory and blocked traffic on the Dnipro highway.

An investigative and operational group of the territorial unit, patrol police officers, and explosives experts from the capital's police are working at the scene and will detonate the shell on site.

The explosion, which will be heard in the capital in the near future, poses no threat whatsoever

- law enforcement officers warned.

Zelenskyy revealed the consequences of Russia's massive attack with 29 missiles and 480 drones07.03.26, 08:59 • 3686 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv-Odesa highway
Village
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv