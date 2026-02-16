$43.100.11
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 18876 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 25558 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 51715 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 45054 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 36334 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 33961 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73512 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52447 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 47087 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, due to bad weather, there have already been 377 road accidents, with short-term traffic complications across the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In Ukraine, due to bad weather, 377 road accidents occurred, 87 of them in Kyiv. The patrol police are regulating traffic and assisting drivers in difficult conditions.

In Ukraine, due to bad weather, there have already been 377 road accidents, with short-term traffic complications across the country

In Ukraine, against the backdrop of worsening weather conditions under the influence of an active cyclone, 377 road accidents have already occurred since the beginning of the day, 87 of them in Kyiv. Short-term traffic complications are arising across the country, with particular attention paid to Kyiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Lviv, and other regions, reported Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Development on Monday, writes UNN.

Road accident rate

According to Biloshitsky, "since the beginning of the day, as of 11:00, the 102/112 emergency line received reports of road accidents:

  • 377 calls about road accidents across Ukraine, of which 33 calls were about road accidents with casualties;
    • 87 calls in Kyiv, 3 of which were road accidents with casualties."

      "Difficult weather conditions, precipitation, and black ice increase the risk of getting into a road accident. Be extremely careful, follow traffic rules, and take care of yourselves," Biloshitsky emphasized on social media.

      According to him, despite the difficult weather conditions, patrol officers are regulating traffic on snowy road sections, helping drivers whose cars are stuck in snow traps, and coordinating the work of emergency services.

      Traffic conditions in Ukraine

      According to the Restoration Agency, weather conditions in Ukraine have sharply deteriorated under the influence of an active cyclone. Western and northern regions are experiencing stormy winds, heavy snow, blizzards, black ice, and snowdrifts.

      As of the morning of February 16, moderate, in places heavy snow and gusty winds are observed in Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions, rain in eastern regions (Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk), and fog in Zaporizhzhia region.

      Snow is present on mountain passes in the Lviv region. The road surface is wet, and snow-covered in areas with precipitation.

      "The road surface of state-important roads in most regions is wet, in western and northern regions it is snow-covered, and in Rivne region there is black ice," road workers noted.

      Road organizations, as indicated, are continuously clearing the carriageway and treating roads, bridges, descents, and ascents with anti-icing materials.

      "We ensure passage on state-important roads and traffic safety," the Ministry of Development stated.

      "We pay special attention to areas where short-term traffic complications arise, particularly in Kyiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Lviv, and other regions. We monitor the situation 24/7 and maintain constant communication with the regions," the Ministry of Development reported.

      A storm warning has been issued for today: significant snow in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions at night; significant wet snow and rain in Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. Level I danger, yellow. In Ukraine, except for western regions, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected. Blizzards are expected in most northern and Vinnytsia regions at night and in the morning. Level I danger, yellow.

      "Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, and utility enterprises, disruption of public life, and traffic," road workers emphasized.

      Julia Shramko

