09:37 AM • 682 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 9934 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 19620 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 26291 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 52755 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 45501 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 36634 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34165 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73667 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52590 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3418 views

After a sharp change in weather, Kyiv's roads and sidewalks turned into an icy trap. Drivers are pushing cars, and public transport is at a standstill due to black ice.

Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weather
illustrative photo

In Kyiv, after a sharp change in weather, roads and sidewalks turned into an icy trap: the black ice froze, and motorists have to push their cars to get them moving. Ukrainians are posting footage from the capital's streets on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The situation was complicated by the fact that fresh snow, which fell overnight and in the morning, covered the ice. Because of this, emergency situations began to form on the road, as drivers cannot brake in time. The situation is especially difficult on the approach to the Exhibition Center. Drivers complain: the road is solid ice, and utility workers did not even sprinkle dangerous areas with a special mixture or even ordinary sand.

Public transport also suffers from snow drifts on the road. Thus, on the way to the railway station and Boryspil airport, a trolleybus stopped in the middle of the road. Kyiv residents, who were rushing to work in the morning, began to push the "horned one" on their own so that it would resume movement.

Unfavorable weather conditions immediately affected the situation on the roads: Kyiv was stuck in traffic jams. Cars, buses, minibuses and trucks are standing in several-meter-long "corks".

The situation with the deterioration of weather conditions was even recognized by the capital's mayor's office. Vitali Klitschko, starting from 10:00 p.m. on February 15, banned large trucks from entering Kyiv.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

