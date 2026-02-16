Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weather

illustrative photo

In Kyiv, after a sharp change in weather, roads and sidewalks turned into an icy trap: the black ice froze, and motorists have to push their cars to get them moving. Ukrainians are posting footage from the capital's streets on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The situation was complicated by the fact that fresh snow, which fell overnight and in the morning, covered the ice. Because of this, emergency situations began to form on the road, as drivers cannot brake in time. The situation is especially difficult on the approach to the Exhibition Center. Drivers complain: the road is solid ice, and utility workers did not even sprinkle dangerous areas with a special mixture or even ordinary sand.

Public transport also suffers from snow drifts on the road. Thus, on the way to the railway station and Boryspil airport, a trolleybus stopped in the middle of the road. Kyiv residents, who were rushing to work in the morning, began to push the "horned one" on their own so that it would resume movement.

Unfavorable weather conditions immediately affected the situation on the roads: Kyiv was stuck in traffic jams. Cars, buses, minibuses and trucks are standing in several-meter-long "corks".

The situation with the deterioration of weather conditions was even recognized by the capital's mayor's office. Vitali Klitschko, starting from 10:00 p.m. on February 15, banned large trucks from entering Kyiv.