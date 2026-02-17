Traffic restricted at border with Moldova due to severe weather conditions
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service is restricting traffic through checkpoints on the border with Moldova starting at 5:00 AM on February 18, 2026. The restriction applies to freight vehicles and passenger transport due to severe weather conditions.
The State Border Guard Service reports on traffic restrictions from 5:00 a.m. on February 18 through checkpoints located on the border with Moldova due to difficult weather conditions, UNN writes.
Attention international carriers! Movement through checkpoints located on the border with Moldova will be restricted
It is reported that a temporary restriction is being introduced on the public road of national importance M-15 Odesa – Reni (to Bucharest), km 11+920 – km 308+000 from 05:00 on February 18, 2026. The restriction applies to trucks and vehicles for passenger transportation (buses, minibuses).
The reason for the traffic restrictions is difficult weather conditions that create increased danger for all road users, as well as to promptly eliminate the consequences of bad weather and prevent emergency situations.
In connection with this, traffic to and from the checkpoints "Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne", "Starokozache", "Serpneve", "Maloyaroslavets", "Lisne", "Reni", "Dolynske", "Orlivka", "Vynohradivka", "Tabaky", "Novi Troyany" for the specified category of vehicles will be suspended. Moldovan colleagues have been informed about this.
