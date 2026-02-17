Main roads are passable despite snow due to cyclone, there are restrictions in Kirovohrad region due to landslide threat - road workers

Roads in a number of regions are partially covered with snow after the cyclone, snowdrifts are possible, but traffic on the main roads is ensured, except for a section of the T-24-01 highway in Kirovohrad region, where there are traffic restrictions due to the threat of landslides, the Agency for Restoration reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, in the morning there was no precipitation throughout the country.

"On the mountain passes, there is no precipitation, the surface is wet in places, the temperature is -7–5°C. In most western and northern regions, where a snow cyclone passed the day before, the surface is snowy in places, snowdrifts are possible," the report says.

Road services are carrying out snow removal and treating roads with anti-icing materials.

Traffic on state roads is ensured, except for the section of the T-24-01 Horodyshche — Shpola — Novoukrainka — Bobrynets — Ustynivka road (km 148+305, Rivne village) in Kirovohrad region. Traffic restrictions have been introduced due to the rise in water level in the Chorniy Tashlyk river and flooding of the specified road. Traffic for all vehicles is closed (threat of landslide) - the road workers reported.

As reported, the length of the flooding is over 300 m, the water level is over 20 cm. "Detour for light vehicles is possible on the roads of the Rivne community. After the water recedes, traffic will be restored," the road workers noted.

A storm warning has been announced for February 17: black ice on the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast - level I danger, yellow. Today in the afternoon, snow and rain are expected in the southern and southeastern regions, with black ice in places.

