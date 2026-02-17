Animal shelter flooded in Kropyvnytskyi due to river overflow

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 1874 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 17076 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 28710 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 38241 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 31523 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 48553 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32253 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57541 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27468 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30262 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.6m/s
77%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 16577 views
France plans to purchase Polish Piorun MANPADS for its own needs and for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine unitsPhotoFebruary 16, 11:19 PM • 5888 views
US military advisors arrive in Nigeria to combat terrorist groupsFebruary 16, 11:39 PM • 4926 views
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 9644 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 3994 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 20987 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 31597 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 48555 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57541 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 89023 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Geneva
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 16596 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 14706 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 17253 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 26272 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 31812 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Kh-101
Shahed-136

Animal shelter flooded in Kropyvnytskyi due to river overflow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In Kropyvnytskyi, the "Bim" animal shelter was flooded due to a river overflow, and rescuers and volunteers evacuated hundreds of animals. Among those rescued were dogs, puppies, and cats, which were transferred to temporary foster care.

Animal shelter flooded in Kropyvnytskyi due to river overflow
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Kropyvnytskyi, the Bim animal shelter was flooded due to a river overflowing. Rescuers and concerned citizens evacuated the animals from the flooded enclosures. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The emergency occurred yesterday. Due to the river overflowing, water began to fill the open enclosures where several hundred four-legged animals were kept.

 - the post says.

Rescuers and concerned city residents joined the rescue effort. Animals were carried out of the water and handed over to people who agreed to take them for temporary foster care.

Every life matters: among the rescued are adult dogs, tiny puppies, and cats. We thank everyone who did not stand aside in this difficult moment! Together we are strength 

- the post emphasizes.

Recall

The number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU and Switzerland increased by 29% in the first half of 2025, reaching 16,000. France leads in the number of applications, as asylum seeker status allows for a long stay in the country.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEvents
Animals
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Switzerland
France
Europe
Kropyvnytskyi