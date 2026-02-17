Animal shelter flooded in Kropyvnytskyi due to river overflow

In Kropyvnytskyi, the Bim animal shelter was flooded due to a river overflowing. Rescuers and concerned citizens evacuated the animals from the flooded enclosures. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The emergency occurred yesterday. Due to the river overflowing, water began to fill the open enclosures where several hundred four-legged animals were kept.

Rescuers and concerned city residents joined the rescue effort. Animals were carried out of the water and handed over to people who agreed to take them for temporary foster care.

Every life matters: among the rescued are adult dogs, tiny puppies, and cats. We thank everyone who did not stand aside in this difficult moment! Together we are strength