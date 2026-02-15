Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days

Frosts and snow are returning to Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, precipitation is expected in the next two days, and a decrease in temperature from February 17, UNN reports.

In the next two days, moderate precipitation is expected in Ukraine, significant precipitation in most western, northern, and central regions, mainly in the form of wet snow and rain, wet snow sticking, and ice on the roads. The temperature at night and during the day in the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions will be 1-9° below zero, in the rest of the territory from 3° below zero to 3° above zero, during the day in the south and southeast of the country 3-8° above zero, in Crimea up to 14°. - forecasters reported.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on February 15, fog is expected in the south and southwest of the country at night and in the morning, and gusts of southeastern wind of 15-20 m/s in the southern part during the day.

On February 17, precipitation will cease in Ukraine, and the temperature will drop by 4-8°.

Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine