Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 12760 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 25559 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 23343 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 24132 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 21820 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 19293 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15916 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15497 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15350 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Precipitation is expected in Ukraine in the next two days, and from February 17 - a drop in temperature. Night and day temperatures will reach 1-9° below zero.

Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days

Frosts and snow are returning to Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, precipitation is expected in the next two days, and a decrease in temperature from February 17, UNN reports.

In the next two days, moderate precipitation is expected in Ukraine, significant precipitation in most western, northern, and central regions, mainly in the form of wet snow and rain, wet snow sticking, and ice on the roads. The temperature at night and during the day in the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions will be 1-9° below zero, in the rest of the territory from 3° below zero to 3° above zero, during the day in the south and southeast of the country 3-8° above zero, in Crimea up to 14°.

- forecasters reported.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on February 15, fog is expected in the south and southwest of the country at night and in the morning, and gusts of southeastern wind of 15-20 m/s in the southern part during the day.

On February 17, precipitation will cease in Ukraine, and the temperature will drop by 4-8°.

Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine12.02.26, 22:30 • 14129 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine