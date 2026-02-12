Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that severe frosts would return to Ukraine next week. He urged services to accelerate repairs as much as possible and begin preparations for the next heating season.
Next week, severe frosts will return to Ukraine, so the task for all relevant services is to accelerate repairs as much as possible. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.
62 brigades worked on restoring electricity supply in Kyiv today.
Also, according to him, preparations for the next heating season are already beginning.
