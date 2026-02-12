$43.030.06
04:21 PM • 10738 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
04:03 PM • 17410 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 16610 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 21187 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 21076 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 21626 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23241 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28599 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74394 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49775 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that severe frosts would return to Ukraine next week. He urged services to accelerate repairs as much as possible and begin preparations for the next heating season.

Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine

Next week, severe frosts will return to Ukraine, so the task for all relevant services is to accelerate repairs as much as possible. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

62 brigades worked on restoring electricity supply in Kyiv today. Next week, severe frosts will return to Ukraine, so the task for all relevant services is to accelerate repairs as much as possible 

- Shmyhal said.

Also, according to him, preparations for the next heating season are already beginning.

The power supply situation after the new Russian attack remains difficult - Shmyhal12.02.26, 21:48 • 1076 views

Antonina Tumanova

