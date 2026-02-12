Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine

Next week, severe frosts will return to Ukraine, so the task for all relevant services is to accelerate repairs as much as possible. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

62 brigades worked on restoring electricity supply in Kyiv today. Next week, severe frosts will return to Ukraine, so the task for all relevant services is to accelerate repairs as much as possible - Shmyhal said.

Also, according to him, preparations for the next heating season are already beginning.

The power supply situation after the new Russian attack remains difficult - Shmyhal