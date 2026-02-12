The power supply situation after the new Russian attack remains difficult - Shmyhal

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 9926 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 15686 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 15604 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 19959 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 20325 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 21327 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23002 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28494 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74321 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49662 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.1m/s
91%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO notes long-term threat from Russia and China - RutteFebruary 12, 11:05 AM • 7964 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 32942 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 15988 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 12079 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first document02:42 PM • 10374 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 32971 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 76332 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 67886 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 70872 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 78268 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Milan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 12101 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 16009 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 43288 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 37832 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 39474 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Shahed-136
Heating

The power supply situation after the new Russian attack remains difficult - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the power supply situation remains difficult. After the night missile attack, there is electricity for only 2-3 hours.

The power supply situation after the new Russian attack remains difficult - Shmyhal

The situation with electricity supply remains difficult. In some cases, there is only 2-3 hours of light. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, restoration of energy facilities has been ongoing all day today after the massive night missile attack. Energy facilities in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro regions were affected.

The situation with electricity supply remains difficult. In most areas, there is 3-4 hours of light after 7-8 hours of absence, in some difficult cases - only 2-3 hours.

- Shmyhal reported.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water12.02.26, 10:06 • 4676 views

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv