The power supply situation after the new Russian attack remains difficult - Shmyhal

The situation with electricity supply remains difficult. In some cases, there is only 2-3 hours of light. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

According to the minister, restoration of energy facilities has been ongoing all day today after the massive night missile attack. Energy facilities in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro regions were affected.

The situation with electricity supply remains difficult. In most areas, there is 3-4 hours of light after 7-8 hours of absence, in some difficult cases - only 2-3 hours. - Shmyhal reported.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water