February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

During the night, Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, heating has been stopped for another 2,600 buildings, 300,000 people in Odesa are without water, and 10,000 subscribers in Dnipro are without heat.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine overnight, targeting heat generation in Kyiv, and causing disruptions to heat and water supply in Odesa, affecting 300,000 people. In Dnipro, 10,000 consumers are without heating, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, Russia once again deliberately struck civilian and energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Kyiv, Odesa region, Dnipro, Sumy region, and others came under massive attacks," Kuleba wrote.

Kyiv

"In Kyiv, the enemy's target was again heat-generating facilities. Water supply and sewerage are working," Kuleba stated.

According to him, as a result of the night attack, heat supply has been suspended for about 2,600 residential buildings in several districts of the city. Another 1,100 buildings remain without heat due to previous massive shelling and damage to the Darnytsia TPP.

In Kyiv, the number of homes without heating has tripled after a new enemy attack12.02.26, 09:05 • 986 views

Odesa

"In Odesa, due to power outages, about 300,000 people were left without water supply. Almost 200 buildings are without heat. Work is underway to launch systems, and where possible, backup power sources are being used," the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

Russians attacked energy infrastructure, man injured in Odesa12.02.26, 08:38 • 1242 views

Dnipro

"In Dnipro, as a result of a massive attack, heat supply has been suspended for 10,000 subscribers. An alternative source of thermal energy supply is currently being launched. Block-modular boiler houses are being launched for social facilities," Kuleba stated.

According to him, energy workers, rescuers, and utility services are working on the ground. "We are doing everything possible to return heat and water to people as soon as possible," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"This is another attempt to leave Ukrainians without basic services in the middle of winter. But recovery continues non-stop," Kuleba emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
