Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine overnight, targeting heat generation in Kyiv, and causing disruptions to heat and water supply in Odesa, affecting 300,000 people. In Dnipro, 10,000 consumers are without heating, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, Russia once again deliberately struck civilian and energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Kyiv, Odesa region, Dnipro, Sumy region, and others came under massive attacks," Kuleba wrote.

Kyiv

"In Kyiv, the enemy's target was again heat-generating facilities. Water supply and sewerage are working," Kuleba stated.

According to him, as a result of the night attack, heat supply has been suspended for about 2,600 residential buildings in several districts of the city. Another 1,100 buildings remain without heat due to previous massive shelling and damage to the Darnytsia TPP.

Odesa

"In Odesa, due to power outages, about 300,000 people were left without water supply. Almost 200 buildings are without heat. Work is underway to launch systems, and where possible, backup power sources are being used," the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

Dnipro

"In Dnipro, as a result of a massive attack, heat supply has been suspended for 10,000 subscribers. An alternative source of thermal energy supply is currently being launched. Block-modular boiler houses are being launched for social facilities," Kuleba stated.

According to him, energy workers, rescuers, and utility services are working on the ground. "We are doing everything possible to return heat and water to people as soon as possible," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"This is another attempt to leave Ukrainians without basic services in the middle of winter. But recovery continues non-stop," Kuleba emphasized.