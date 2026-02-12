$43.030.06
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 14333 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 27326 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 21216 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 21212 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 21056 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 29934 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19236 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21852 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 38107 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25445 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Russians attacked energy infrastructure, man injured in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

Odesa and the region were attacked by drones overnight. Energy infrastructure was damaged in the Odesa district, and a market and supermarket were damaged in Odesa, injuring a man. A 9-story residential building was also affected.

Russians attacked energy infrastructure, man injured in Odesa

Odesa and the region were attacked by Russian drones overnight, with damage to energy infrastructure in the Odesa district, and to a market and supermarket in Odesa; one man was injured, local authorities and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Odesa district, civilian and energy infrastructure was damaged. Fires broke out on the territory of a market and a supermarket," Kiper reported on social media.

As DTEK clarified, the enemy once again attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region.

"This is already the 31st large substation of our company in the Odesa region that the enemy has damaged. The destruction is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working condition. We are currently working on site: clearing the rubble. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible. The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," DTEK stated.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, in turn, clarified that as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, "damage to civilian and critical infrastructure was recorded."

"One man was injured - he was provided with medical assistance and will undergo further outpatient treatment," Lysak wrote on social media.

According to Lysak, "an infrastructure facility where a fire occurred was damaged." A 9-story residential building was also damaged: the facade wall and roof were destroyed.

Rescuers, according to the State Emergency Service, promptly extinguished the fire on the upper floors.

"Firefighters worked in extremely difficult conditions - extinguishing was interrupted by repeated alarm signals," the State Emergency Service noted.

State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 23 residents who found themselves at the epicenter of the events.

Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged12.02.26, 01:33 • 3814 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Real estate
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa