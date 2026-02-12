Russians attacked energy infrastructure, man injured in Odesa

Odesa and the region were attacked by Russian drones overnight, with damage to energy infrastructure in the Odesa district, and to a market and supermarket in Odesa; one man was injured, local authorities and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Odesa district, civilian and energy infrastructure was damaged. Fires broke out on the territory of a market and a supermarket," Kiper reported on social media.

As DTEK clarified, the enemy once again attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region.

"This is already the 31st large substation of our company in the Odesa region that the enemy has damaged. The destruction is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working condition. We are currently working on site: clearing the rubble. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible. The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," DTEK stated.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, in turn, clarified that as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, "damage to civilian and critical infrastructure was recorded."

"One man was injured - he was provided with medical assistance and will undergo further outpatient treatment," Lysak wrote on social media.

According to Lysak, "an infrastructure facility where a fire occurred was damaged." A 9-story residential building was also damaged: the facade wall and roof were destroyed.

Rescuers, according to the State Emergency Service, promptly extinguished the fire on the upper floors.

"Firefighters worked in extremely difficult conditions - extinguishing was interrupted by repeated alarm signals," the State Emergency Service noted.

State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 23 residents who found themselves at the epicenter of the events.

Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged