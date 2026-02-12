Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on February 12, an infrastructure facility in one of the districts was damaged. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, State Emergency Service rescuers are working at the scene.

City services are inspecting nearby residential buildings for damage - Lysak said.

He later clarified that, in addition to the infrastructure facility, a business center was also damaged.

"All emergency services are working at the sites. Previously, there was one injured person, and doctors are currently providing him with assistance," added the head of the Odesa CMA.

Recall

In Odesa, several explosions occurred on the night of Thursday, February 12.

