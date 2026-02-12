$43.090.06
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 12163 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 12537 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 12945 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 14744 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 22481 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 17113 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20820 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33618 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24747 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on February 12, an infrastructure facility and a business center were damaged. One person was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on February 12, an infrastructure facility in one of the districts was damaged. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, State Emergency Service rescuers are working at the scene.

City services are inspecting nearby residential buildings for damage

- Lysak said.

He later clarified that, in addition to the infrastructure facility, a business center was also damaged.

"All emergency services are working at the sites. Previously, there was one injured person, and doctors are currently providing him with assistance," added the head of the Odesa CMA.

Recall

In Odesa, several explosions occurred on the night of Thursday, February 12.

