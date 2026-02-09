$43.140.00
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Russian forces attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones, causing fires, infrastructure damage, and civilian casualties. Hits were recorded in residential areas and life support facilities.

Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Russian troops carried out another kamikaze drone attack on Odesa, which led to tragic consequences and destruction of civilian infrastructure. As a result of the enemy shelling, hits on residential areas were recorded in the city, causing large-scale fires and damage to communications in several districts, as well as the death of a civilian. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, high-rise buildings and life support facilities of the city were under attack. In one of the districts, due to a "Shahed" hit, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building, and a gas pipeline was seriously damaged, forcing emergency services to cut off supplies. In addition, several passenger cars were destroyed by the blast wave and fire, and a non-residential building was damaged.

Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region: among the injured is a 16-year-old girl

Emergency services, gas service emergency crews, and utility workers are working at the scene.

The enemy attack did not pass without casualties among the civilian population. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Lysak officially confirmed the death of one person as a result of the night shelling.

 Unfortunately, it became known about a fatality as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa. Condolences to relatives and friends

– the head of the administration wrote in his Telegram channel.

Explosions heard in Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa