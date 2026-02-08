Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region: among the injured is a 16-year-old girl

$43.140.00
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 4902 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 10709 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 13729 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 14862 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 12115 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 10738 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23516 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37328 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35538 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 13571 views
British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communicationsFebruary 8, 10:32 AM • 10169 views
Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - ReutersFebruary 8, 10:48 AM • 7580 views
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General AlekseevFebruary 8, 11:28 AM • 6220 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 7510 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 22036 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 43419 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 62808 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 56695 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 57543 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Jeffrey Epstein
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Village
Great Britain
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 21698 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 35836 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 37615 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 46283 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 49076 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region: among the injured is a 16-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

As a result of a Russian attack on a civilian car in the Sumy community, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were injured. They were hospitalized, their condition is not serious.

Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region: among the injured is a 16-year-old girl

The Russian army attacked a civilian car in the Sumy community, as a result of the enemy attack, two civilians were injured, including a minor girl. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked a civilian car in the Stetskiv старостат of the Sumy community. As a result of the enemy attack, two civilians were injured, including a minor girl 

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl are being hospitalized. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Preliminarily, their condition is not serious.

Russia massively attacked the railway in Sumy region, the station attendant came under fire - Deputy Prime Minister05.02.26, 09:21 • 4793 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy