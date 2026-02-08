Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region: among the injured is a 16-year-old girl
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian attack on a civilian car in the Sumy community, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were injured. They were hospitalized, their condition is not serious.
The Russian army attacked a civilian car in the Sumy community, as a result of the enemy attack, two civilians were injured, including a minor girl. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked a civilian car in the Stetskiv старостат of the Sumy community. As a result of the enemy attack, two civilians were injured, including a minor girl
According to him, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl are being hospitalized. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.
Preliminarily, their condition is not serious.
