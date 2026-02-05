Russia massively attacked the railway in Sumy region, the station attendant came under fire - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia massively attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region with drones at night; a railway worker was hit by shelling and received medical assistance, reported on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia again attacked cities and villages of Ukraine. Residential buildings and logistical infrastructure were damaged. Among them is Sumy region. The Russian army massively attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region with drones at night. - Kuleba wrote.

In the Shostka district, according to his data, "a railway worker - a station attendant who was on her way to work - was hit by shelling." According to him, medical assistance was promptly provided.

"The strike also hit the 'Invincibility Car' located in the community for heating residents. People were in a shelter. Railway buildings and a locomotive were also damaged. Despite the attack, as soon as the security situation allowed, railway workers resumed train traffic," Kuleba said.

"The energy infrastructure of the railway in this area was also under targeted shelling," the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

"In addition, the enemy attacked a railway station in Okhtyrka district with drones," he added.

According to him, technical premises and tracks were damaged. Everything is being promptly restored.

"This is another act of terrorism against Ukrainian logistics. The enemy is trying to stop train traffic, the Ukrainian railway is strengthening security protocols and continues to operate," Kuleba emphasized.

