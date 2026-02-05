Russia massively attacked the railway in Sumy region, the station attendant came under fire - Deputy Prime Minister

$43.170.02
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 13067 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 23632 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 18729 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 18665 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 19409 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 18266 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 15141 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13732 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 20151 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
Popular news
Combined logistics introduced for passenger trains in Sumy region due to security situation - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 4, 10:28 PM • 7478 views
Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17February 4, 10:49 PM • 7990 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 15273 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 9226 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 4788 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 38919 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 69500 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 69851 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 108973 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 115580 views
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 15370 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 9662 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 9654 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 12879 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 11272 views
Russia massively attacked the railway in Sumy region, the station attendant came under fire - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

Russia massively attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region with drones at night. The station attendant was injured, infrastructure and the "Wagon of Invincibility" were damaged.

Russia massively attacked the railway in Sumy region, the station attendant came under fire - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia massively attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region with drones at night; a railway worker was hit by shelling and received medical assistance, reported on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia again attacked cities and villages of Ukraine. Residential buildings and logistical infrastructure were damaged. Among them is Sumy region. The Russian army massively attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region with drones at night.

- Kuleba wrote.

In the Shostka district, according to his data, "a railway worker - a station attendant who was on her way to work - was hit by shelling." According to him, medical assistance was promptly provided.

"The strike also hit the 'Invincibility Car' located in the community for heating residents. People were in a shelter. Railway buildings and a locomotive were also damaged. Despite the attack, as soon as the security situation allowed, railway workers resumed train traffic," Kuleba said.

"The energy infrastructure of the railway in this area was also under targeted shelling," the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

"In addition, the enemy attacked a railway station in Okhtyrka district with drones," he added.

According to him, technical premises and tracks were damaged. Everything is being promptly restored.

"This is another act of terrorism against Ukrainian logistics. The enemy is trying to stop train traffic, the Ukrainian railway is strengthening security protocols and continues to operate," Kuleba emphasized.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 156 out of 183 drones neutralized05.02.26, 08:12 • 2022 views

Julia Shramko

