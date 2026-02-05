Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 156 out of 183 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two ballistic missiles and 183 drones; 156 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 5 (from 18:00 on February 4), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 183 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, about 110 of them being "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 156 enemy UAVs. Hits by ballistic missiles and 22 attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 7 locations. - reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

