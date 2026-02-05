Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 156 out of 183 drones neutralized

$43.190.22
February 4, 09:10 PM • 10354 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 18657 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 15396 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 15696 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 17194 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 17065 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 14372 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13425 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19861 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26737 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a yearFebruary 4, 08:53 PM • 6274 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - mediaFebruary 4, 09:02 PM • 10488 views
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 7220 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 10520 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district12:59 AM • 4216 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 36180 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 66745 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 67219 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 106330 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 113323 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Oman
France
China
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 10551 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 6902 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 7136 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 11520 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 10071 views
Technology
Heating
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Dassault Rafale

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 156 out of 183 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

On the night of February 5, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 183 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 156 enemy drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 156 out of 183 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two ballistic missiles and 183 drones; 156 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 5 (from 18:00 on February 4), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 183 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, about 110 of them being "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 156 enemy UAVs. Hits by ballistic missiles and 22 attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 7 locations.

- reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported05.02.26, 07:37 • 2268 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Donetsk