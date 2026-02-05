Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported

On the night of February 5, Russian occupation forces launched another attack on Kyiv using attack drones. The falling debris of UAVs was recorded in four districts of the capital. As a result of the enemy's terrorist actions, two elderly women were injured, and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

The Solomianskyi district suffered the most from the debris of enemy UAVs. Damage to facades and broken windows were recorded in four multi-story residential buildings there. According to the capital's police, a 79-year-old woman who was injured in her own apartment required hospitalization. Another resident of the district, an 89-year-old woman, received assistance from medics on the spot due to an acute stress reaction and minor injuries.

In the Darnytskyi district, the fall of drone remnants on a residential area was also recorded. The debris damaged the facade of a multi-story building, but, fortunately, there were no casualties or hospitalizations in this area. Investigative and operational groups continue to inspect the territory to document all damage to citizens' property.

Fires in Obolonskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts

In the Obolonskyi district, fragments of a downed drone fell directly on the territory of a parking lot. This caused two cars to catch fire, which were completely destroyed by the fire before the rescuers arrived. SES specialists quickly extinguished the fire, preventing its spread to other vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, an enemy drone hit the roof of an office building. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, which rescuers extinguished within an hour. Currently, explosives experts and forensic scientists are working at all locations, collecting material evidence of Russia's latest war crimes against the civilian population of Kyiv.

