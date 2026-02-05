Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
February 4, 09:10 PM • 8672 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 16260 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 14071 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 14504 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 16228 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 16564 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 14038 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13288 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19755 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26631 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
5m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 4824 views
Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a yearFebruary 4, 08:53 PM • 4390 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - mediaFebruary 4, 09:02 PM • 9026 views
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 5264 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 7532 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 35267 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 65833 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 66385 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 105476 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 112596 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oman
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 7692 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 4934 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 6276 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 10981 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 9324 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Dassault Rafale

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on February 5, two elderly women were injured, and four high-rise buildings were damaged. Debris falls were recorded in four districts of the capital.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported

On the night of February 5, Russian occupation forces launched another attack on Kyiv using attack drones. The falling debris of UAVs was recorded in four districts of the capital. As a result of the enemy's terrorist actions, two elderly women were injured, and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

The Solomianskyi district suffered the most from the debris of enemy UAVs. Damage to facades and broken windows were recorded in four multi-story residential buildings there. According to the capital's police, a 79-year-old woman who was injured in her own apartment required hospitalization. Another resident of the district, an 89-year-old woman, received assistance from medics on the spot due to an acute stress reaction and minor injuries.

In the Darnytskyi district, the fall of drone remnants on a residential area was also recorded. The debris damaged the facade of a multi-story building, but, fortunately, there were no casualties or hospitalizations in this area. Investigative and operational groups continue to inspect the territory to document all damage to citizens' property.

Fires in Obolonskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts

In the Obolonskyi district, fragments of a downed drone fell directly on the territory of a parking lot. This caused two cars to catch fire, which were completely destroyed by the fire before the rescuers arrived. SES specialists quickly extinguished the fire, preventing its spread to other vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, an enemy drone hit the roof of an office building. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, which rescuers extinguished within an hour. Currently, explosives experts and forensic scientists are working at all locations, collecting material evidence of Russia's latest war crimes against the civilian population of Kyiv.

Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district05.02.26, 02:59 • 3576 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv