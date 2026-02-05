Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district

Russian occupation forces once again attacked the Kyiv region, using attack drones against civilian infrastructure. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that peaceful settlements came under enemy attack, resulting in one person being wounded and private property damaged. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the enemy raid in the Vyshhorod district, a local resident was injured. The man sustained a lacerated chest wound and was urgently hospitalized in a medical facility.

Unfortunately, a man was injured in the Vyshhorod district as a result of the attack. He was hospitalized with a lacerated chest wound to a local hospital. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - Kalashnyk's message states.

In addition to human casualties, damage to residential buildings has been recorded. According to preliminary data, one private house was damaged in the area. Relevant services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences and clarify the extent of the damage.

As of the night of February 5, the enemy attack on the Kyiv region continues. Mykola Kalashnyk urged residents of the region not to neglect their own safety and to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends. "Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," emphasized the head of the RMA.

