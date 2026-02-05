$43.190.22
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
08:17 PM • 10419 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 10302 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 11065 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 13366 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 15170 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13299 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 12957 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19443 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26271 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones, as a result of which a man in the Vyshhorod district suffered a lacerated wound to the chest. One private house was damaged, and the aftermath is being eliminated.

Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district

Russian occupation forces once again attacked the Kyiv region, using attack drones against civilian infrastructure. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that peaceful settlements came under enemy attack, resulting in one person being wounded and private property damaged. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the enemy raid in the Vyshhorod district, a local resident was injured. The man sustained a lacerated chest wound and was urgently hospitalized in a medical facility. 

Unfortunately, a man was injured in the Vyshhorod district as a result of the attack. He was hospitalized with a lacerated chest wound to a local hospital. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

- Kalashnyk's message states.

In addition to human casualties, damage to residential buildings has been recorded. According to preliminary data, one private house was damaged in the area. Relevant services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences and clarify the extent of the damage.

As of the night of February 5, the enemy attack on the Kyiv region continues. Mykola Kalashnyk urged residents of the region not to neglect their own safety and to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends. "Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," emphasized the head of the RMA.

Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year04.02.26, 22:53 • 2638 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine