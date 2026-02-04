Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year

$43.190.22
08:17 PM • 1250 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 3208 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
06:32 PM • 5392 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
04:19 PM • 10570 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 13536 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 12560 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 12461 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19103 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25879 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19806 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 30768 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HURFebruary 4, 11:55 AM • 10304 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhotoFebruary 4, 01:46 PM • 17967 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhotoFebruary 4, 02:18 PM • 10906 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - mediaFebruary 4, 02:49 PM • 11655 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 30801 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 62080 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 62777 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 101912 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 109886 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
United Arab Emirates
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideo07:58 PM • 758 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 2148 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 4588 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 4626 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 6160 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for peace to be achieved in less than a year. He emphasized that defeat in the war would mean the loss of Ukraine's independence.

Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year, as defeat in the war would mean the loss of Ukraine's independence. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with France 2 TV channel, reports UNN

If we lose this war, we will lose the independence of our country. If we lose our independence, if we become part of Russia, it will be an absolutely terrible loss. And I am sure that this will not happen 

- said Zelenskyy, adding that he hopes peace will be achieved in less than a year.

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that for Russia to be able to seize the entire Donbas, it would need two years and 800,000 corpses of its own soldiers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine