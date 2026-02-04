Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year, as defeat in the war would mean the loss of Ukraine's independence. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with France 2 TV channel, reports UNN.

If we lose this war, we will lose the independence of our country. If we lose our independence, if we become part of Russia, it will be an absolutely terrible loss. And I am sure that this will not happen - said Zelenskyy, adding that he hopes peace will be achieved in less than a year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that for Russia to be able to seize the entire Donbas, it would need two years and 800,000 corpses of its own soldiers.