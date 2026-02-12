$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
February 11, 07:42 PM • 14325 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kyiv, the number of homes without heating has tripled after a new enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Almost 2,600 Kyiv homes were left without heating after critical infrastructure was damaged. Utility workers are working to restore heat supply, while more than 1,100 homes are still without heating due to damage to the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant.

In Kyiv, about 3,700 buildings remain without heating due to Russian attacks; the number tripled after Russia's night strike, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

After the massive attack last night, due to damage to critical infrastructure facilities targeted by the enemy, almost 2,600 more buildings in the capital were left without heating. These are high-rise buildings on both the left and right banks of the city, particularly in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

- Klitschko wrote.

According to him, utility workers are already working to restore heating to these buildings.

"Let me remind you, more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts are also without heating after previous shelling. It is currently impossible to supply coolant there due to critical damage to the Darnytska Thermal Power Plant," the mayor of Kyiv stated.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Real estate
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv