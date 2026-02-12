In Kyiv, the number of homes without heating has tripled after a new enemy attack

In Kyiv, about 3,700 buildings remain without heating due to Russian attacks; the number tripled after Russia's night strike, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

After the massive attack last night, due to damage to critical infrastructure facilities targeted by the enemy, almost 2,600 more buildings in the capital were left without heating. These are high-rise buildings on both the left and right banks of the city, particularly in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts. - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, utility workers are already working to restore heating to these buildings.

"Let me remind you, more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts are also without heating after previous shelling. It is currently impossible to supply coolant there due to critical damage to the Darnytska Thermal Power Plant," the mayor of Kyiv stated.

