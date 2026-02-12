Two people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv

In Kyiv, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, two people are known to have been injured, and residential buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were damaged, said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Two people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's night attack. One of them was hospitalized in serious condition. The other received outpatient medical care - Klitschko wrote on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, the consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in two districts of Kyiv:

Darnytskyi district: the facade and window glazing of a residential building were damaged by debris. Unfortunately, one person was injured;

Dniprovskyi district: UAVs fell near residential buildings at two locations. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts