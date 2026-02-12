Two people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv

$43.090.06
February 11, 07:42 PM • 13024 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 24139 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 18864 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 18948 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 19228 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 27186 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 18551 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21635 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
February 11, 09:00 AM • 36333 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25262 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikesFebruary 11, 09:26 PM • 7582 views
Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the statePhotoFebruary 11, 09:59 PM • 5080 views
Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in sheltersFebruary 11, 10:52 PM • 4524 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city12:39 AM • 12111 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideo02:12 AM • 6174 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 27192 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 24441 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 26359 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 36335 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 48576 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 12609 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 14909 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 16413 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 18398 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 34333 views
Two people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia's night attack, one was hospitalized. Residential buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were damaged.

Two people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv

In Kyiv, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, two people are known to have been injured, and residential buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were damaged, said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Two people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's night attack. One of them was hospitalized in serious condition. The other received outpatient medical care

- Klitschko wrote on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, the consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in two districts of Kyiv:

  • Darnytskyi district: the facade and window glazing of a residential building were damaged by debris. Unfortunately, one person was injured;
    • Dniprovskyi district: UAVs fell near residential buildings at two locations. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

      Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts12.02.26, 03:08 • 3200 views

      Julia Shramko

      War in UkraineKyiv
      Air raid alert
      War in Ukraine
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Vitali Klitschko
      Kyiv