Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In Kyiv, a private house in the Darnytskyi district was hit, as well as non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts. In the Dniprovskyi district, fragments of an enemy target fell near a residential building.

Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts

The first consequences of the massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of February 12 have become known. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to information from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a hit on a private house was preliminarily recorded in the Darnytskyi district, and on non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

Medical calls to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Brigades have departed. ... Debris falling near a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district

- Klitschko wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that in the Dniprovskyi district, fragments of an enemy target fell near a residential building.

"At another address in the Dniprovskyi district, debris also fell. Preliminarily - no fire or casualties," Tkachenko wrote.

Recall

Kyiv on the night of Thursday, February 12, suffered another enemy attack. At 2:15 a.m., an air raid alert was announced in the capital. Soon, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a ballistic threat.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko