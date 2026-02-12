Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts

The first consequences of the massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of February 12 have become known. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to information from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a hit on a private house was preliminarily recorded in the Darnytskyi district, and on non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

Medical calls to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Brigades have departed. ... Debris falling near a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district - Klitschko wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that in the Dniprovskyi district, fragments of an enemy target fell near a residential building.

"At another address in the Dniprovskyi district, debris also fell. Preliminarily - no fire or casualties," Tkachenko wrote.

Recall

Kyiv on the night of Thursday, February 12, suffered another enemy attack. At 2:15 a.m., an air raid alert was announced in the capital. Soon, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a ballistic threat.

