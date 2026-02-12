Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a private house in the Darnytskyi district was hit, as well as non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts. In the Dniprovskyi district, fragments of an enemy target fell near a residential building.
The first consequences of the massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of February 12 have become known. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to information from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a hit on a private house was preliminarily recorded in the Darnytskyi district, and on non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts.
Medical calls to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Brigades have departed. ... Debris falling near a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district
In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that in the Dniprovskyi district, fragments of an enemy target fell near a residential building.
"At another address in the Dniprovskyi district, debris also fell. Preliminarily - no fire or casualties," Tkachenko wrote.
Recall
Kyiv on the night of Thursday, February 12, suffered another enemy attack. At 2:15 a.m., an air raid alert was announced in the capital. Soon, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a ballistic threat.
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported05.02.26, 07:37 • 33548 views