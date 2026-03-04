US military says it hit or sank over 20 Iranian vessels

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
07:36 PM • 1168 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 15853 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 26568 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 21081 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 26988 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 53465 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79051 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66396 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68270 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62493 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 29378 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 29490 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 10200 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 20632 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 12309 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 12411 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather

Exclusive

03:27 PM • 15864 views
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 15864 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 26574 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 29569 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 29452 views
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actual
US military says it hit or sank over 20 Iranian vessels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

The US Central Command stated that American forces hit or sank more than 20 Iranian vessels. Among the destroyed ships is a 'Suleimani' class warship.

US military says it hit or sank over 20 Iranian vessels

The US Central Command stated that American forces "struck or sank" more than 20 Iranian vessels, UNN reports.

"Last night, CENTCOM added a 'Suleimani' class combat vessel to this list," the statement published on Wednesday reads.

In another statement published on Wednesday, the US Central Command said that "US forces continue to actively track and destroy Iranian missile launchers with high precision."

US sank Iranian ship with torpedo for first time since WWII - Pentagon chief gives update on operation against Iran04.03.26, 16:13 • 3912 views

Antonina Tumanova

