Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Kurdish armed groups from Iraq launched a military offensive against the Iranian regime on March 2. Iranian forces evacuated the border city of Marivan.
Kurdish forces from Iraq have launched a ground offensive against Iran targeting the Iranian regime. This was reported by i24NEWS, according to UNN.
Kurdish armed groups based in Iraq have already launched a military offensive against Iranian regime forces.
According to sources, Kurdish fighters associated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party began taking up combat positions inside Iran on Monday, March 2.
Ground military movements of Kurdish forces against Iran have already begun from the north on March 2.
The interlocutor noted that Iranian troops evacuated the border town of Marivan on March 3 and began establishing defensive positions in and around the area.
Recall
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the presence of American troops in Iran is not part of the operation's plans. This came after statements about possible strikes on Iranian territory.