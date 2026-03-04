Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - Media

Kurdish forces from Iraq have launched a ground offensive against Iran targeting the Iranian regime. This was reported by i24NEWS, according to UNN.

Kurdish armed groups based in Iraq have already launched a military offensive against Iranian regime forces. - the publication writes.

According to sources, Kurdish fighters associated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party began taking up combat positions inside Iran on Monday, March 2.

Ground military movements of Kurdish forces against Iran have already begun from the north on March 2. - adds the source.

The interlocutor noted that Iranian troops evacuated the border town of Marivan on March 3 and began establishing defensive positions in and around the area.

Recall

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the presence of American troops in Iran is not part of the operation's plans. This came after statements about possible strikes on Iranian territory.