Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - Media

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
08:04 PM • 2250 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 7474 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 19966 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 30640 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 23144 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 28321 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 54281 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79513 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66775 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68529 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
76%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 32496 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 32660 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 12013 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 23415 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 15546 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 15565 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 19972 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 30645 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 32683 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 32521 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 10282 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 23433 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 33594 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 41114 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 45005 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Kurdish armed groups from Iraq launched a military offensive against the Iranian regime on March 2. Iranian forces evacuated the border city of Marivan.

Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - Media

Kurdish forces from Iraq have launched a ground offensive against Iran targeting the Iranian regime. This was reported by i24NEWS, according to UNN.

Kurdish armed groups based in Iraq have already launched a military offensive against Iranian regime forces.

- the publication writes.

According to sources, Kurdish fighters associated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party began taking up combat positions inside Iran on Monday, March 2.

Ground military movements of Kurdish forces against Iran have already begun from the north on March 2.

- adds the source.

The interlocutor noted that Iranian troops evacuated the border town of Marivan on March 3 and began establishing defensive positions in and around the area.

Recall

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the presence of American troops in Iran is not part of the operation's plans. This came after statements about possible strikes on Iranian territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Iraq
Iran