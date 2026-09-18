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Zelenskyy: China can stop the war, but is more on Russia's side

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Zelenskyy said that China has influence over Russia but is not pressuring it for the sake of peace. According to him, Beijing is politically closer to Russia.

Zelenskyy: China can stop the war, but is more on Russia's side

China could push Russia toward peace, but it is not doing so, and politically the country is more "on the side of" the Russian Federation. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with NHK, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, he had seen "a real missile produced in North Korea in Ukraine," but he had not seen any Chinese missiles.

But I know that their technologies are reaching Russia. The equipment they use comes from China, probably together with specialists and technologies. I do not see China putting pressure on Russia to end the war. I have never seen this. Perhaps they do this during some of their bilateral meetings. I do not know. But I believe that they have enormous influence over Russia, especially now, when there are many sanctions, a shadow fleet, as well as severed energy and banking systems

- Zelenskyy noted.

In his view, China can find a way to push Putin toward negotiations.

"But they have not done so. And if you can, but do not do it, then is that support or not? It is unfortunate that China is not on our side in this war — politically. It is not even about weapons. It is about political will. And it is unfortunate, because this war could be stopped instantly by strong leaders, including China. It is unfortunate that they are not on our side. But this is not a problem. It is a disappointment. The problem is that they are not in the middle. Because they are somewhat more on Russia's side," the President concluded.

We would like to remind you

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS countries to take on a peacemaking role in the war in the Middle East and stated that China was ready to join this process. At the same time, his statement did not mention Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin once again failed to reach an agreement with Xi Jinping on a new gas pipeline to China because of the price10.09.26, 00:55 • 4949 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
BRICS
Xi Jinping
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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